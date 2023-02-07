Read full article on original website
ttusports.com
Softball game vs. Alabama State cancelled
MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- With the amount of rain received in Montgomery over the last two days, as well as field conditions and travel considerations, Tennessee Tech's game vs. Alabama State on the final day of the Stinger Classic has been cancelled. The Golden Eagles will return to action next week...
ttusports.com
Tech men's basketball contest at TSU suspended in second half, Tigers declared winner by mutual agreement
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – On Saturday, the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball game between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State was suspended with 3:04 remaining and TSU leading 67-53 due to an injury suffered by a TTU player. In accordance with the NCAA Rulebook (Section 4), both teams agreed to end...
ttusports.com
Golden Eagles fall to UT Martin on final day of Carpenter-Chaney Classic
MIMS, Fla. – The Tennessee Tech men's golf team wrapped up play at its first event of the spring, concluding its final match-play meeting against Ohio Valley Conference foe and co-host UT Martin at the Carpenter-Chaney Classic in Mims, Fla. Competing at Indian River Preserve Golf Club, the Golden...
ttusports.com
Tech wraps up strong showing in indoor regular-season finale at Samford Open
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Tennessee Tech track & field team put an exclamation point on its final regular-season event of the indoor campaign, delivering numerous impressive showings at the Samford Open on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. Kendall Medders produced well for the purple and gold, placing fourth in the...
Tennessee Tribune
Memphis Resident Discovers Racial Slur on Dorm Door at Middle Tennessee State University
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – A student from Memphis studying at Middle Tennessee State University was disheartened to find a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake revealed that the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard under a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner celebrating Black History Month, which she and her roommate had put up.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
OBITUARY: Ricky Allen Brown
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of a dear friend, husband, father, and grandfather, Ricky Allen Brown. On January 29th, 2023, at the age of 63, Ricky passed away peacefully in Portland, Tennessee. Ricky was born on May 19th, 1959 in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Bobby Eugene...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
maconcountychronicle.com
Vehicles Crash Head-On, One Killed
Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Gregory, of Macon County, was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 52 West near the Phillips Hollow Road intersection, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol states that Michael Gregory was driving east on Highway 52 West in a 2010...
bbbtv12.com
Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead
Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident. Life...
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize These Walmart Shoppers?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro Police are wanting to talk with these persons of interest who were shopping at two of this city's Walmart locations over the past few days. If you recognize them, please contact MPD. Left Photo. The surveillance pictures on the left side were taken Jan. 1, 2023 at Walmart...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND “EXERCISING” WITH NO CLOTHES ON RUNNING DOWN MIDDLE OF ROAD
Running in the middle of the roadway on Hwy 70 East. An officer arrived in the area and located a male subject matching that description running in the middle of the road on 70 East. The officer knew the male to be Bruce Barison. He initiated his emergency lights behind Bruce who was still running in the roadway.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN CRASHES INTO FLOWERS BAKERY AND LEAVES SCENE OF ACCIDENT ON WAY TO FAST PACE WALK IN CENTER
On Jan. 26, 2023 city units were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Flowers bakery and then were advised that the vehicle had left and the driver was going to Fast Pace walk in medical center. City units were then told the subject had driven over the curb at Fast Pace and was currently parked in the front parking lot in a white Chevy Tahoe. An officer arrived at approximately 1:53 p.m. and located the white GMC Yukon. The officer then located a male in the lobby who was identified as Joseph Hale DOB 02-28-1977. Mr. Hale stated the vehicle parked just outside was his. Mr. Hale denied striking any building and stated he had not drank anything alcoholic when asked. Mr. Hale had red watery eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet when asked to walk outside. The officer could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Mr. Hale when asked about searching his person stated he had his psych medication in his pocket. The pill was located from his right pants pocket. The pill was a round blue pill with “PLIVA 468″identified as Propanolol Hydrochoride 20 mg which is a prescription only medication. Mr. Hale had no prescription on his person for the pill located. Mr. Hale also stated there was a wine container in his vehicle from the night prior. Mr. Hale stated he took several medications on a normal basis.
wgnsradio.com
4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
wvlt.tv
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - On early Friday morning, Roane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road to reports of a woman shot. When deputies arrived, they found Deeta Shavesha Weaver, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the yard to the side of the mobile home. RCSO officials said another woman was with the victim but wasn’t injured.
wjle.com
DeKalb Sheriff’s Office and Smithville Police Department Join Forces to Make Major Drug Bust
A joint investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Smithville Police Department has netted more than 103 grams of Heroin and Fentanyl along with other narcotics and resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug dealers. 61-year-old Tommye Lou Bell of Hawkins Drive and 35-year-old Gary Christopher Ponder...
