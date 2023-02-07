Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
netflixjunkie.com
Give and Take! In Return of an Apology to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, King Charles Wants “something”
While it is only recently that Prince Harry verbally stated in an interview that he needs an apology from the royal family for the injustices they have suffered at their hand, it has been a long time coming. Perhaps as early as when Prince Harry was a toddler, if one is to entirely rely on the written work of his memoir. Throughout his memoir, Prince Harry wrote the 101 ways of how the royal family mistreated him, along with some heartwarming moments. But none of these moments instigated him to ask for an apology from the institution loud and clear.
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Financier who fatally plunged from NYC rooftop bar was dad of 3 who recently filed for divorce
The financier who plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar was identified Thursday as a Connecticut dad of three who filed for divorce from his wife one day before he died, according to police sources and court records. Dale L. Cheney 46, plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York on West 45th Street near Seventh Avenue, in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead, cops said. The death is being investigated as a suspected suicide, an NYPD spokesperson...
'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'
Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, ditched their Palm Springs desert home after neighbors allegedly pushed them out over her "political views," RadarOnline.com has learned.Somers listed her sprawling Palm Springs property for $8.5 million in January 2021 and now insiders say nearby residents may have been yet another factor leading the pair to relocate.The Three's Company actress wasn't afraid to reveal that she approved of former president Donald Trump's performance in the oval office a few years ago, quipping that openly speaking out about her support may cost her some fans and be career suicide."I'm happy about him," she...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Someone finally bought Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons home years after forced sale
Bernie Madoff’s Hamptons pad is finally getting new owners, The Post has learned. The 3,000-square-foot oceanfront estate in Montauk — which receives mentions in the recently released Netflix docuseries “Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street” — entered contract on Tuesday after spending four years on and off the market. It last asked $16.5 million; it first listed for $21 million. The final sale price is not yet known. The late disgraced Ponzi schemer was ordered to sell the property at the start of his 150-year prison sentence. It sold to its original developers for less than $10 million in 2009, the...
CNBC
27-year-old pays $1,850/month to live in an old NYC laundromat: 'I knew true community as a child and I know it again now'
While Sampson Dahl's ex-girlfriend thought the old laundromat he was considering as a potential new apartment was "disgusting," he saw the potential for a great live-work space. He moved in a month later. "I don't think a space needs to be a perfect representation of what we hope a simple...
Julia Fox says she keeps NYC apartment because she wants her son to be in touch with the ‘real world’
Julia Fox has revealed why keeping her New York City apartment has helped her son become more in touch with the “real world” despite her life in the spotlight.In a recent video on her TikTok, Fox responded to a troll who claimed that she was worth “30 million dollars”. The remark was a comment on the New York City apartment tour video she recently conducted on the platform in an effort to give “maximum transparency” to her fans about her not-so luxurious space.After noting in her clip that she didn’t “expect [her] apartment tour to go so viral,” she...
George Santos' ex-roommate called him 'the Anna Delvey of Queens' for lying his way into Congress
George Santos fabricated large parts of his identity, like socialite Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who was jailed for fraud in 2019.
Wait until you see inside this $80M mansion for sale in Manhattan
An architectural masterpiece full of opulent details within its 20,000 square feet just went on the market on the Upper East Side—for $80,000,000. Yes, you read that right: $80 million. A listing for The Benjamin N. Duke House, located at 1009 Fifth Avenue across from the Metropolitan Museum of...
mansionglobal.com
Billionaire Carlos Slim’s New York City Megamansion Back on the Market for $80 Million
The opulent Beaux Arts-style townhouse on Manhattan’s tony Fifth Avenue belonging to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is back on the market, complete with an $80 million price tag. The landmarked Upper East Side property—directly across the street from Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art—is the priciest townhouse...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
New Yorkers Getting Amazon Gift Cards Delivered
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as we get anxious for spring to arrive and deal with the bitter cold, perhaps a little retail therapy is in your future? Nothing helps brighten the day like a little shopping and it is even better when you get those things for free!
Apartment Therapy
Michael Imperioli’s NYC Apartment Has Serious “White Lotus” Vibes (and It Actually Used to Be a Hotel)
Megan Johnson is a reporter in Boston. She got her start at the Boston Herald, where commenters would leave sweet messages like “Megan Johnson is just awful.” Now, she's a contributor to publications like People Magazine, Trulia and Architectural Digest. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Some migrants have second thoughts after fleeing NYC for Canada, reportedly want to return: ‘Lots of snow’
Some migrants who were bussed up north to Canada with taxpayer-funded tickets are reportedly tired of the snow and cold, and want to come back to the U.S.
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds each got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a lower...
A Historic Cheese Shop in New York's Little Italy Is Closing After 130 Years in Business
Economic hardships are the closing doors of Alleva Dairy, the oldest cheese shop in America.
Actress Julia Fox shares a tour of her cluttered NYC apartment, and it's a relatable mess
To live in a perfectly curated, always tidy, Marie Kondo-worthy home might be a lovely fantasy. But for many, dare I say most of us, that is simply not a reality. There just aren’t enough hours in the day or helpful hands in the house to keep it from getting messy multiple times a week. Square that by a million if the home has small kiddos in it. And if there’s only one parent to clean up after those small kiddos? Forget about it. That’s why people are letting out a huge sigh of relief after getting a video tour of Julia Fox’s New York apartment in all its glorious disarray. The actress and model is often seen wearing bold, high-end fashion pieces at glamorous events like the Met Gala but her home is anything but glamorous.
