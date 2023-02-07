Read full article on original website
Utah State Golf to Open Spring Season in St. George
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's golf team officially opens its 2023 spring season at the Pizza Hut/Pat Hicks Thunderbird Invitational this weekend. The 54-hole tournament is set for Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10-12, at the Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George, Utah. Golfers will play 18 holes each day....
Utah State's Bill Garren Named Mountain West Video Coordinator of the Year
The Collegiate Sports Video Association named Bill Garren, Assistant AD – Video Operations at Utah State University, the 2022-2023 Mountain West Conference Video Coordinator of the Year. Garren was selected by his peers in the Mountain West to receive the Conference Video Coordinator of the Year honor. He is...
Utah State Gymnastics Opens Two-Meet Homestand on Friday Against Boise State
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's gymnastics team will be at home for the next two weekends beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, when it welcomes Boise State to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference dual meet, which will also serve as the Aggies' annual Pink Meet,...
Utah State Softball Signs Paige McLeod to 2024 Roster
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head softball coach Steve Johnson announced the signing of Paige McLeod (Encinitas, California/San Dieguito Academy) to the 2024 roster on Tuesday. "We're excited to have Paige join our Aggie Family," Johnson said. "She's a versatile player who can work both in the infield and the outfield. She has a smart softball IQ and has been coached up by one of the best in Bobby Labs. In addition, her character and values line up with what we try to achieve here at Utah State."
USU GYM MEET NOTES - Aggies Open Two-Meet Homestand Friday Against Boise State
UTAH STATE OPENS TWO-MEET HOMESTAND FRIDAY AGAINST BOISE STATE. Utah State (1-5, 1-4 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) will be at home for its next two meets beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, when the Aggies take on Boise State (1-5, 1-2 MRGC) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The dual meet featuing the Aggies and Broncos is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
