LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head softball coach Steve Johnson announced the signing of Paige McLeod (Encinitas, California/San Dieguito Academy) to the 2024 roster on Tuesday. "We're excited to have Paige join our Aggie Family," Johnson said. "She's a versatile player who can work both in the infield and the outfield. She has a smart softball IQ and has been coached up by one of the best in Bobby Labs. In addition, her character and values line up with what we try to achieve here at Utah State."

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO