Mechanical engineers have several challenges when specifying boilers. Energy efficiency and overall sustainability targets drive the design of Cleaver-Brooks products. At AHR Expo in Atlanta, Catie VanWormer, PE, LEED AP, Director of Hydronics — Packaged Boiler Systems, Cleaver-Brooks, walked about the trends found in HVAC systems. She focuses specifically on boilers and energy efficiency targets.

1 DAY AGO