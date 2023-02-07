ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top 5 Consulting-Specifying Engineer Content: February 3-9, 2023

Consulting-Specifying Engineer‘s top 5 content over the past week covered codes and standards, upgrading storage, performance-based design solutions and medical gas storage. Learn about some of the historic fires that helped formulate NFPA 101: Life Safety Code. 2. Case study: Upgrading storage to meet NFPA 99 requirements. A hospital...
Sponsored video: Cleaver-Brooks discusses boilers

Mechanical engineers have several challenges when specifying boilers. Energy efficiency and overall sustainability targets drive the design of Cleaver-Brooks products. At AHR Expo in Atlanta, Catie VanWormer, PE, LEED AP, Director of Hydronics — Packaged Boiler Systems, Cleaver-Brooks, walked about the trends found in HVAC systems. She focuses specifically on boilers and energy efficiency targets.

