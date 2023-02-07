Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Nia Jax Reveals Her Favorite Era In WWE, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ More
During a recent virtual signing for Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax revealed that the pandemic era was her favorite time in WWE. She said,. “Good ol’ COVID times, that was my favorite. We got to do a lot more.”. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Gigi Dolin Shows Off Massive Welts After Toxic Attraction Split
On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we saw the implosion of Toxic Attraction as Jacy Jayne turned on her partner – Gigi Dolin. During a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley, Jayne brutally attacked Dolin after it appeared the two would remain on good terms.
ewrestlingnews.com
Legendary Announcer Michael Buffer Praises WWE’s Samantha Irvin
Michael Buffer, considered by many to be the greatest announcer in history, has lauded praise on current WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. Buffer, famed for his “let’s get ready to rumble!” catchphrase has announced for the worlds of boxing and the NFL and announced main events for WCW.
Mike Perry On Being Backup To Face Jake Paul, ‘I’ve Been Training As If It’s Going To Be Me’
Mike Perry is ready to fill in against Jake Paul if need be. It has been almost two years since Mike Perry last fought in the UFC Octagon. In the time since then, he has been keeping very busy. Perry has fought in bare-knuckle for BKFC and is now turning his focus to boxing. A switch to boxing has been a popular path for former UFC fighters of late. Many former MMA champions have begun to make the switch to “celebrity” style boxing matches and now Perry hopes to be next. He has been calling out different opponents on social media and now is as close as ever to getting a shot at the number one boxer in terms of these sorts of bouts, Jake Paul.
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is
Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
bodyslam.net
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
sportszion.com
‘You unprofessional swine’ Jake Paul takes jab at Tommy Fury for missing press-conference in Saudi Arabia claiming ‘my back hurts from carrying the promotion’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight in less than three weeks, and Jake hasn’t stopped making derogatory remarks about his opponent. As a continuation of their long-running online rivalry, Tommy and Jake have both been dropping hints that they may finish each other off in the ring. They have been engaging in constant trash talking with one another and have made numerous threats of defeat before they finally face each other.
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae’s Grandfather Passes Away
Candice LeRae took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the sad news that her grandfather, Dawson, passed away late last week. She wrote,. “Friday I woke up to the heartbreaking news that my Grandpa had passed. It’s been hard to put into words the sadness I’ve felt over the weekend. My grandpa supported my love for wrestling since I was a little girl. He recorded PPVs for me and my brothers, brought the VHS to my dad at work on Monday, and then my brothers and I excitedly waited for my dad got home to watch it before Monday night Raw.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Worked With Lanny Poffo A Month Prior To The Latter’s Passing
On February 2nd, Lanny Poffo passed away due to heart failure at the age of 68. The news was brought to light by “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. On his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T shared his condolences for Poffo’s family while noting that The Genius had met the 5-time WCW Champion to film for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” about a month prior to his passing. Booker T said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Slams Logan Paul, Doesn’t Want Him In The Business
Seth Rollins appeared on The Pat McAfee Show recently, and when asked about Logan Paul, “The Visionary” did not mince words. Rollins slammed Paul, potentially sowing the seeds for a match at WrestleMania 39. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Rollins on Logan Paul:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
WWE commentator Michael Cole will be donning his orange singlet one more time if Damage CTRL’s Bayley gets her way. Since turning heel, Bayley has repeatedly lashed out at Cole over his commentary and asked Santa Claus for Cole to have a terrible Christmas last December. Appearing on WWE’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins: ‘The Beef Is Squashed Between Ric Flair & Becky Lynch’
In recent years, Ric Flair and Becky Lynch have feuded over “The Man” nickname as Lynch started using the moniker during her rise in WWE. For Flair, he has been calling himself that for decades. At one point, he had the trademark rights to it before selling it to WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Madusa On Mandy Rose’s FanTime Account: “Why Is It Such A Big Deal?”
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (formerly Alundra Blayze) has added her name to the list of people supporting Mandy Rose in the wake of Rose’s release from WWE NXT. Rose was released in December 2022 for the content posted on her FanTime page, one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Piper Niven Reflects On Her Time Away From Wrestling
Piper Niven made her return this past month at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, where she dropped the Doudrop name. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino, Niven discussed stepping away from the ring at the end of 2022 due to heart issues following a bad case of COVID-19. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Recalls Her Nerves Before Ladder Match Vs. Bayley
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first ladder match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (2/9/23)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. -Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch with Bully Ray banned from ringside. -Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for...
