Arsenal close in on cut price Milinkovic-Savic transfer as ex-Man Utd target makes ‘irreversible’ choice to leave Lazio

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly favourites to sign Sergei Milinkovic-Savic with the Lazio star keen for a new challenge.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to The Emirates several times over the last few years.

Sergei Milinkovic-Savic reportedly wants to leave Lazio in the summer Credit: Getty

The Gunners reportedly tried to sign him last summer but he decided to stay in Rome.

But Milinkovic-Savic has now decided he wants to leave and Arsenal are his preferred destination, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

His contract expires in the summer of 2024 but the Serbia international wants to leave at the end of the season.

he is keen for Lazio to receive a hefty windfall after seven years of service at the Serie A club.

That likely means he will leave in the summer with Milinkovic-Savic, 27, aiming to join a Champions League team.

And Arsenal are believed to have taken "the most convinced steps" in signing him.

The Gunners tried to land Moises Caicedo in January but only after missing out on Milinkovic-Savic last summer.

And he could now be affordable with reports claiming the previous asking price of £45-53million is likely to be lowered significantly.

Mikel Arteta could try and sign Milinkovic-Savic in the summer but he also has other targets in mind, including Caicedo and Declan Rice.

But Hammers boss David Moyes has warned it will take a British record fee to land the England star, which currently stands at £107m after Enzo Fernandez's move to Chelsea.

