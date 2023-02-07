Read full article on original website
kut.org
Austin ordered to pay South Terminal operator $90 million in eminent domain fight at ABIA
The City of Austin should pay $90 million to evict the company running the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, a panel of special commissioners ordered in Travis County Probate Court. The amount awarded by the special commissioners — three landowners with no stake in the deal who were appointed...
Why does Austin Energy transfer millions back to the city’s general budget?
As a city-owned, nonprofit utility, Austin Energy isn't allowed to maintain any excess revenues it acquires during a fiscal year, officials said.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
virtualbx.com
New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
kut.org
Behind closed doors, council members decide Austin city manager has to go, sources say
Austin’s chief executive, Spencer Cronk, will either resign or be fired, according to three council members who relayed parts of a private meeting about his employment to KUT. A change in leadership could happen as early as next week. The council members, who spoke on the condition of not...
fox7austin.com
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
Austin Chronicle
How Bad Was the "Ice Hurricane," Really?
As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
Court orders Travis County DA to record grand jury in law enforcement use of force case
A motion filed in the 331st District Court of Travis County was granted Thursday morning requiring Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza to record Grand Jury proceedings related to an investigation into use of force by an Austin police officer. The requirement excludes grand jury deliberations and/or voting.
Thousands lose power again Friday morning, Austin Energy says ‘isolated incident’ caused by circuit lockout
Austin Energy said a circuit lockout is like a safety switch. The utility said the trigger of the lockout was unknown but tweeted that crews were on site making necessary repairs.
Travis County property owners may be eligible for temporary disaster-related relief on property taxes
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — There could be some temporary property tax relief available for Travis County property owners following last week's ice storm. The Travis Central Apprasial District (TCAD) said that those impacted by the storm could be "eligible for a temporary disaster-related exemption to help lower their property taxes."
How much would Austin have to pay to part ways with its city manager?
If terminated, Cronk's severance package — according to a 2018 resolution — includes a year of base pay and six months of COBRA premiums.
newsradioklbj.com
Power Restoration Continues for Austin Energy Customers
For thousands of Austin Energy customers, Wednesday marked the start of a full week of power outages. At the height of those outages, the utility reported upwards of 170,000 customers affected. Over the past 24 hours, the number of outages has come down considerably. By early Tuesday morning there were...
Next Time You Travel To This Texas Airport Don’t Forget To Check Out The Secret Gate!
I am a frequent flyer. I am not afraid to fly, my kids are great on airplanes, and my most recent flight was to Denver, CO. Great experience, but not a great airport! I mean it's not bad, there just wasn't much to it surprisingly. So I did what I typically do at all of the airports I've set foot in around the country, eat and people-watch.
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is out, some city council members say
Austin City Council members unanimously agreed to part ways with City Manager Spencer Cronk, three city council members who agreed to confirm the decision on the condition of anonymity said.
