Mix 97.9 FM

6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?

Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
virtualbx.com

New Business Park Coming to Southeast Austin

Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the proposed project by Jackson Shaw. Austin (Travis County) — Jackson-Shaw, a national real estate development company headquartered in North Texas, plans to transform more than 67 acres in Southeast Austin into a new urban industrial business park. Located at the northeast corner of...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Austin Chronicle

How Bad Was the "Ice Hurricane," Really?

As of Wednesday morning, the city office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management counted 99% of AE customers with their power back – meaning about 2,600 without (almost 1,000 of those in the 78757 and 78758 ZIP codes in North Central Austin). Outages on critical load circuits have all been restored; those still in the dark have the most complicated outages that will require the most time to fix. Rain and high winds this week have added to that burden.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Power Restoration Continues for Austin Energy Customers

For thousands of Austin Energy customers, Wednesday marked the start of a full week of power outages. At the height of those outages, the utility reported upwards of 170,000 customers affected. Over the past 24 hours, the number of outages has come down considerably. By early Tuesday morning there were...
