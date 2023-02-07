ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden expected to visit Poland this month to mark one year since Putin invated Russia

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden is said to be planning a trip to Poland later this month to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

The current thinking is for the trip to take place towards the end of February although no official announcement has yet been made by the White House .

The National Security Council has so far declined to comment on the matter and it is also unclear if there will be any additional European stops made during the trip.

The war began on February 24, 2022 with Biden said to be looking into the  possibility of visiting Europe, including Poland, to commemorate the outbreak.

The White House is said to be wanting to look for ways to highlight Ukraine's resilience in the face of Russia's military campaign while demonstrating continued support by the United States for the Ukrainian people as the conflict enters its second year.

It would also allow Biden to strengthen ties and reinforce the unity of the US-European alliance.

The Biden administration recently committed more than $29.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of 31 Abrams tanks, according to the Department of Defense.

The Polish president's foreign policy adviser seemed certain that a trip was in the office.

'We already know for sure that President Joe Biden will respond positively to President Duda's invitation and will come to Poland,' Marcin Przydacz said on Saturday.

'We have agreed with the American side that we will announce the date of this visit in due course, but I can assure that it will be sooner rather than later,' he added.

Przydacz said that preparations are underway for the visit which 'meets the expectations of both the White House and the expectations of the Polish side'.

'But for us it will be very important and crucial to continue supporting Poland's security,' he added.

President Biden said last week that would visit Poland but did not know when exactly.

The potential visit comes as Ukraine's armed forces are bracing for an imminent all-out assault by renewed Russian forces, officials have claimed, as Putin and his commanders seek to make gains before Western tanks can reach Kyiv .

Ukraine's outgoing defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov yesterday said he was expecting Russia to launch a fresh attack on the partially occupied south and eastern regions on or around the anniversary of the war on February 24.

This offensive could even come by February 15, an adviser to the Ukrainian military told the Financial Times .

Meanwhile, tanks pledged by the West are on their way to Ukraine, with some having already arrived in Poland, but it will be weeks before they are ready to be deployed to the front.

More than 130,000 Russian troops have now been killed since the invasion began, Kyiv claims.

