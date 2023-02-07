Read full article on original website
Nighthawk Gold Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Demonstrates Significant Boost to the Global and Open-Pit Mineral Resources
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Nighthawk Gold Corp. (“ Nighthawk ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource Estimate 1 (the “ 2023 MRE ”) on the Colomac Gold Project (the “ Project ”), located 200 kilometres (“ km ”) north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada (please see Table 1 for the 2023 MRE Summary). The 2023 MRE demonstrates a significant expansion of the open-pit (“ OP ”) mineralization compared to the estimates reported in 2022 2 (“ 2022 Estimate ”) and the potential for a future large-scale, OP project within the Company’s District-Scale exploration land package. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005475/en/ Figure 1 - District-Scale Gold Property Map – Northwest Territories, Canada (Graphic: Business Wire)
Doubleview Achieves Initial 56% Scandium Recovery in First Metallurgical Test of Hat Deposit Flotation Tailings - Potentially the First Major Source of Scandium in N. America
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview") is pleased to announce that its first attempt at recovering scandium in a sequential purification process has recovered 56% (fifty six percent) of scandium in tailings from its Hat Copper, Gold, Cobalt property. Scandium was recovered as a phosphate precipitate by treating flotation tailings extraction solution from metallurgical test work on Hat mineralization. The Hat property is located in the Golden Triangle region of Atlin Mining District, Northern British Columbia.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials.
Europe’s highest dam is now covered in nearly 5,000 solar panels
The Lake Muttsee Dam – the longest dam in Switzerland and the highest in Europe at 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) above sea level – now hosts nearly 5,000 solar panels, making it the country’s largest alpine solar system. The solar project is called AlpinSolar, and it was...
Copper Development Association analysis shows copper should be included on US Critical Minerals List
According to a new report from the Copper Development Association (CDA), McClean, Virginia, copper now meets the U.S. Geological Survey’s (USGS’) benchmark Supply Risk score of 0.4 for automatic inclusion on the U.S. Critical Minerals List. The CDA says the report replicates the USGS methodology used to determine mineral criticality.
Battery supply chain state of health
Lithium-ion batteries can store energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind generation, adding critical flexibility to the increasingly dynamic electric grid. But as the storage industry’s future brightens with new freestanding tax credits brought in by the Inflation Reduction Act, so does the spotlight on global battery supply chains.
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand
With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
EV batteries getting second life on California power grid
(Reuters) - Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Canoo announces massive stock sale to fund production ramp
Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has announced that it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to investment group Alliance Global Partners. Like many other EV startups, Canoo has consistently faced issues with financing. In mid-2022, the company was even looking down the barrel of bankruptcy, and without last-minute orders of thousands of vehicles, the company would not be here today. Now, as the American startup looks to produce its first EV offering, the Lifestyle Vehicle, it has announced it will sell 50 million shares of its common stock to cover costs.
North America’s largest lithium mine can now break ground – that’s great news for EVs
A US district court judge has upheld the federal government’s decision to approve the Thacker Pass lithium mine – North America’s largest known lithium source – after a permit issued in 2020 faced legal challenges. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly...
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Proposed wind farm could become 1st renewable energy competitor for NSP
A proposed wind farm in Queens County could become the province's first project to sell electricity from renewable sources directly to customers. Mersey River Wind, a subsidiary of Roswall Development, wants to erect 33 wind turbines south of Milton, N.S., to generate 148.5 megawatts of power. The company says that...
