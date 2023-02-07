Read full article on original website
Weekend Hot Reads: Losing Bet
Under the header, "How Sports Betting Upended the Economies of Native American Tribes," the N.Y. TIMES' Chen, Walker & Vogel wrote for decades, gambling has been the "most important source of income for hundreds of Native American tribes." Now, in many parts of the country, the "rapid spread of sports betting and online wagering is threatening to crimp that economic lifeline." Some tribes are seeing "revenue evaporate as giant gambling companies enter the fray." In other situations, tribes are "losing their prime position to capitalize on an expected explosion of all kinds of online gambling." In Florida, the Seminole tribe forged a "lucrative deal to exclusively offer sports betting in the state, only to have the deal blocked by a lawsuit from casino companies." In Arizona, traditional casinos and sports teams "gobbled up 95 percent of the nascent sports-betting market, which will be on vivid display" at today’s Super Bowl in Glendale, where fans in attendance can "bet on the game for the first time." Tribes that had relied on gambling are "now scrounging for scraps."
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NFL World Is Furious With Tonight's Super Bowl Ending
The Chiefs and the Eagles played a classic in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Until the final minute, that is. A questionable penalty called on the Eagles secondary led to the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. NFL fans are pretty furious. "Classic NFL. Two powers. Great games. Elite, ...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark
Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Patrick Mahomes Tonight
Patrick Mahomes cemented his status as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time this Sunday night, leading the Chiefs to a comeback win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Mahomes re-aggravated his ankle injury at the end of the second quarter. Even though he was in a ton of pain, he ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Travis Kelce's Comment
Travis Kelce is getting crushed on Twitter for his postgame rant following the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kelce claims that no one picked the Chiefs to win this year's Super Bowl. Obviously, that's not true. Although the Eagles were favored by oddsmakers coming into ...
Sports licensing industry sees support behind Eagles
Just as most fans in and around Phoenix are sporting Eagles green today, the sports licensing industry is squarely behind Philadelphia in today’s Super Bowl, citing a difference in “if-win” orders for a Philadelphia win from 30% to 100%. “An Eagles win means a bit of windfall for anybody here,” said Steven D’Angelo, a principal at apparel licensee 47 Brand, during the league’s annual Consumer Products Brunch, held this year on a mesa in Fort McDowell, Ariz. “And the Eagles would have a longer tail (last longer) at retail.”
Fox to roll out new graphics during Super Bowl LVII
Fox will "roll out a new graphics package and a tweaked score bug" for Super Bowl LVII today in "something that has become a tradition for networks" during Super Bowl broadcasts. The net also will have "updated animated graphics and could roll out some new features during the game, if the action on the field warrants it." As far as cameras go, Fox will "deploy 44 manned cameras" to "cover all the action, double the 22 cameras they send to cover a normal NFL game." Overall, Fox will have "94 cameras, which includes a 4K camera and multiple high-speed cameras." It will have its "famed 'Megalodon' camera," which "made a splash a few seasons ago with its cinematic look that many fans said reminded them of the popular Madden NFL video game" (PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, 2/9).
