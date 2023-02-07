Under the header, "How Sports Betting Upended the Economies of Native American Tribes," the N.Y. TIMES' Chen, Walker & Vogel wrote for decades, gambling has been the "most important source of income for hundreds of Native American tribes." Now, in many parts of the country, the "rapid spread of sports betting and online wagering is threatening to crimp that economic lifeline." Some tribes are seeing "revenue evaporate as giant gambling companies enter the fray." In other situations, tribes are "losing their prime position to capitalize on an expected explosion of all kinds of online gambling." In Florida, the Seminole tribe forged a "lucrative deal to exclusively offer sports betting in the state, only to have the deal blocked by a lawsuit from casino companies." In Arizona, traditional casinos and sports teams "gobbled up 95 percent of the nascent sports-betting market, which will be on vivid display" at today’s Super Bowl in Glendale, where fans in attendance can "bet on the game for the first time." Tribes that had relied on gambling are "now scrounging for scraps."

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO