A pouting James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets nearly two years ago to the day. Way back in January 2021, before the COVID vaccine card went mainstream, the newest super team was Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. It is now Super Bowl week 2023. Some of you all have vaccine cards stamped like a well-traveled passport. Irving still hasn’t been vaccinated, and he’s also no longer a Net. Harden was traded at the deadline last year and while most of New York was asleep with no intention of caring about the Nets in the morning, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

