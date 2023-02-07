Read full article on original website
swishappeal.com
(Updated) 2023 WNBA Free Agency: Seattle Storm begin rebuild by re-signing center Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed up-and-coming center Ezi Magbegor to a two-year deal this past Saturday, locking in the young Australian star for $159,650 in 2023 and $155,000 in 2024. The deal tabs Magbegor as a key building block for a Seattle franchise that has seen its championship window slammed shut since the start of the WNBA’s 2023 free agency period.
WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023
3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.
WNBA free agency 2023: 3 most impactful signings of the offseason
WNBA free agency did not disappoint as it kicked off with an exclamation point on February 1st. Many players shocked the world with their selections and future destinations. The 2023 free agency class has changed the landscape of the WNBA and this upcoming season will be unpredictable. Superstars such as Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker have shocked the world with their free-agency destinations.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia
New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
Las Vegas Raiders boss under investigation over illegal under-the-table payments for WNBA stars
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has developed a reputation for doing whatever it takes to pursue star players for
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of WNBA Free Agency
You’d be forgiven for feeling whiplash during the opening of WNBA free agency last week. It seemed like every time you picked up your phone, another major player was on the move or sending out cryptic messages for us to decode. But now that the dust has mostly settled,...
The WNBA's superteam era
The WNBA season doesn't begin for 101 days, but it's already looking like a two-horse race between new superteams in Las Vegas and New York. State of play: The Liberty added three stars (including two former MVPs) in free agency to a squad that already boasted Sabrina Ionescu, while the defending champion Aces added league legend Candace Parker.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert says charter flight model must be 'feasible'
A long-standing problem for the WNBA and its players has been the prospect of charter flights. Last week, league commissioner Cathy Englebert addressed the issue in an interview with ESPN’s M.A. Voepel.
thenexthoops.com
Dream send Tiffany Hayes to Sun for draft pick
On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Dream announced they would send their longest-tenured player, guard Tiffany Hayes, to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in this year’s WNBA draft, as first reported by Rachel Galligan. Hayes has spent her entire 10-year professional career with the Dream, drafted in...
CBS Sports
New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart not giving up on getting charter flights for WNBA
Breanna Stewart is not giving up on her goal of getting charter travel for the WNBA. During her introductory press conference with the New York Liberty, the two-time WNBA champion said this is a topic that needs to continued to be talked about. "I think that when we talk about...
Deadspin
Brooklyn Nets, we hardly knew ye
A pouting James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets nearly two years ago to the day. Way back in January 2021, before the COVID vaccine card went mainstream, the newest super team was Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. It is now Super Bowl week 2023. Some of you all have vaccine cards stamped like a well-traveled passport. Irving still hasn’t been vaccinated, and he’s also no longer a Net. Harden was traded at the deadline last year and while most of New York was asleep with no intention of caring about the Nets in the morning, Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns.
Stewart, Vandersloot aim to bring 1st WNBA title to New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot have won titles together playing overseas. The pair hope their championship pedigrees can help the New York Liberty win their first WNBA championship. The Liberty made the biggest splash in the offseason by signing the two free agents and trading...
