Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
Nine Ten Capital Management Cuts Stake in WideOpenWest (WOW)
Fintel reports that Nine Ten Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.02MM shares of WideOpenWest Inc (WOW). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.21MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in...
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Danimer Scientific (DNMR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
CD&R Vector Holdings Cuts Stake in agilon health (AGL)
Fintel reports that CD&R Vector Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 194.61MM shares of agilon health, inc. (AGL). This represents 47.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 205.95MM shares and 52.30% of the company, a decrease in...
Lsv Asset Management Cuts Stake in AMC Networks (AMCX)
Fintel reports that Lsv Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX). This represents 4.86% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 6.08% of the company, a decrease in...
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Declares $0.14 Dividend
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share. At the current...
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)
Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)
Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
American Assets Trust (AAT) Declares $0.33 Dividend
American Assets Trust said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share. At the current...
ARK Investment Management Increases Position in CareDx (CDNA)
Fintel reports that ARK Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.19MM shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA). This represents 11.56% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 5.79MM shares and 10.83% of the company, an increase in shares...
Equity Lifestyles Properties (ELS) Declares $0.45 Dividend
Equity Lifestyles Properties said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share. At the current...
Enviva Partners (EVA) Declares $0.90 Dividend
Enviva Partners said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Fmr Updates Holdings in Digi International (DGII)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.01MM shares of Digi International Inc. (DGII). This represents 5.643% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Beach Point Capital Management Cuts Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
Fintel reports that Beach Point Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT). This represents 10.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 10.53% of the company,...
B. Riley Securities Downgrades Lumentum Holdings (LITE)
On February 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities downgraded their outlook for Lumentum Holdings from Buy to Neutral. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings is $74.49. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.30.
Morgan Stanley Updates Holdings in Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd (MUI)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (MUI). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.35MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an...
