Rachel Franklin is not your typical concert pianist. Rachel Franklin is not your typical lecturer. But when she combines them, the result is both brilliant and effortless. Franklin will be appearing at the Academy Art Museum (AAM) in February and March, leading a discussion on Ballet Music: The Soul of Movement. If this is the first time you’re attending her series of classes, you’re in for a real treat. If you’ve heard others, you know just how fun, entertaining, and full of information this is bound to be.

1 DAY AGO