Unraveling Fast Fashion is a project by past and current students in the Environmental Law Clinic that aims to raise awareness about the negative impacts of fast fashion. IRVINE, Calif. (Feb. 9, 2023) — University of California, Irvine School of Law’s Environmental Law Clinic (ELC) students are taking action to combat the harmful impact of fast fashion on the planet by collecting gently used clothing and hosting the ELC Thrift Swap event on February 28. As part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice, ELC students are joining a worldwide initiative that works to connect legal clinics and raise awareness about the climate emergency, and this year’s theme is fast fashion.

