Second candidate for Director of Public Safety, Michael Richardson, ensures his qualifications despite lack of university experience

Penn
Final candidate for Director of Public Safety appears at IUP
On Wednesday, the IUP Community had the opportunity to meet Mr. Timothy Stringer, the third and final candidate for Director of Public Safety. Stringer spoke for 45-minutes during an open forum in the Gorell Recital Hall. According to Stringer’s resume, which was made available to the IUP Community on Tuesday,...
Penn
Housing Scholarship Update: IUP needs to repay its debt on the suite-style residence halls
On Tuesday, the Student Government Association (SGA) discussed the petition to expand the housing scholarship to Whitmyre residents and DUO, IUP’s new two-factor authentication system. Housing Scholarship. The Cook Honors College (CHC) Senator, Kailee St. Pierre (sohpomore, criminology), discussed her recent meeting with Dr. Chauna Craig, Director of the...
Penn
IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy
A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
Penn
What does Director of Public Safety do?
In November 2021, Anthony Clement, Director of Public Safety for IUP announced his resignation. Since then, IUP has been on a nationwide search for his replacement, relying on the Public Safety Search Committee. The committee is chaired by Dr. Tom Segar, Vice President for Student Affairs and Todd Cunningham, Executive...
Penn
'This isn't who we are.' Yes, it is
That is the word to describe how we feel about the events that transpired during the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is regarded as the “Black national anthem,” last night at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC). What was originally meant to...
Penn
'Your education is what you make it,' MCSLE panel highlights empowerment of education
IUP’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement Personnel (MSCLE) held a panel centered around the power of education in empowering African American students on Feb. 2. The panel was held in Elkin Hall as part of MSCLE’s “Celebrating Black Excellence” Series. This panel was called “The Power of Education for African Americans at a Predominantly White Institution (PWI).”
Penn
Organization Highlight: IUP Ambassadors
How is it possible for a university like IUP to keep tabs on over 150,000 alumni across the world?. This is the question that many people have when they first learn about the IUP Ambassadors. The IUP Ambassadors are not some group of Instagram influencers showcasing the university and everything...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHIEF SCHAWL
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council announced that an investigation will start concerning recent allegations that were made against Chief Justin Schawl. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
Former PNC executive first Republican in race for Allegheny County Executive
A Republican is entering the race for Allegheny County Executive. “Friends of Joe Rockey” made the announcement on the internet on Wedneday morning.
Penn
Students seek out IUP's clubs at Winter Warm-Up
On Friday, Feb. 3, IUP held its annual Winter Warm-Up at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Center (KCAC). Like IUP Day, Winter Warm-Up is an event in which all registered student organizations are given a chance to host a table to promote themselves. Some organizations, such as the IUP Multicultural Dancing Club and the Fencing Club, also showcase a live presentation of what they do. Both tabling and presenting are a way for organizations to recruit members and for new students to see the several organizations present on campus.
wtae.com
Aliquippa superintendent reacts after PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Parents and school districts are reacting after a Pennsylvania judge declared the state’s system offunding public schools is unconstitutional and violates the rights of students. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 visited Aliquippa School District in Beaver County. The district relied on state funding, and superintendent...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Principal Announces Resignation Citing ‘Personal Struggles’
(Photo above: Mugshot of Paul Hetrick, provided to exploreJeffersonPA.com by the Jefferson County Jail following his February 3 incarceration.) “It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a Principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023,” said a statement released by Hetrick. “I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community.”
Pa. school nurse and staff save pregnant teacher’s life: reports
It’s because of a Pennsylvania school nurse Rhaeann Shepler and her quick thinking that a teacher is able to see another day. Shepler, of the Penn-Trafford School District in Westmoreland County, was honored earlier this week for saving the life of her pregnant co-worker and unborn baby, according to TribLive and KDKA.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH BUCHART HORN
The Indiana School Board held a special meeting Monday night and approved an agreement between the district and the architectural firm working on the Eisenhower renovation and expansion project. The agreement approved last night with Buchart Horn will cost the district $335,000, and according to Superintendent Mike Vuckovich, it covers...
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign
The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
UPMC Altoona present EMPATH unit to Blair Co. Commissioners
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona presented a proposed mental health unit to the Blair County Commissioners at their Tuesday Feb. 7 meeting. The new unit is called Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Health (EMPATH). It’s planned to be in the emergency area of UPMC Altoona hospital. UPMC Altoona asked Blair County for $200,000 in […]
Former Westmoreland commissioner Kopas seeks return to office
Former Westmoreland County commissioner Ted Kopas is vying yet again to have a seat at the table. Kopas announced Monday he will campaign for the Democratic nomination for county commissioner on the May primary ballot. Kopas previously served as a commissioner between 2010 and 2020, but was ousted from the position in the November 2019 election.
Woman charged with misappropriating funds in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has been charged with misappropriating money for youth softball and baseball leagues in Fayette County.Jen O'Hern was the treasurer of Falcon Fast Pitch Softball Club and Brownsville Youth Baseball.Board members of each organization reportedly discovered suspicious transactions, totaling close to $10,000.
