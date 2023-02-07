Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Kirby Aramoana shocks Theo Poulos with wedding comment
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Kirby Aramoana inadvertently sparks a wedding crisis for her boyfriend Theo Poulos on UK screens next week. Kirby sends Theo into a spin when she makes a casual comment which hints that she wants to get married one day.
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas reveals which past star wants to return
Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas has opened up about which character from the show’s past would like to return to the show. In an interview with Inside Soap, the Donte Charles actor said: "I often talk to Tom Payne, who played Mika’s boyfriend Brett, and he’s a big movie star now. He’s in The Walking Dead and living in LA, but he still said he wants to come back and do a couple of episodes!
digitalspy.com
The Gold true story – where are Micky McAvoy and the other Brink's-Mat robbers now?
The BBC’s new six-part Sunday-night drama The Gold tells the story of one of the most extraordinary British crimes of the last few decades – the 1983 Brink’s-Mat armed robbery. The series stars Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce, the detective chief inspector on the case, and the...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise airs shocking arrest cliffhanger
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise has aired a shock cliffhanger that saw DI Neville Parker accused of murder. Tonight's (February 10) instalment saw Neville is tasked with investigating the death of water taxi owner named Jake Dalton, following the arrival of a mysterious letter announcing a murder will happen on the island.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Felicity faces a backlash over Cash and Eden
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Felicity Newman comes under fire for her matchmaking attempts on UK screens next week. Felicity is determined to reunite her brother Cash and best friend Eden Fowler, but she's about to discover that neither appreciate her interference. In upcoming...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip bosses release statement as two stars exit during filming
Peacock has released a statement following Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 cast members Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo exiting the show during filming. The streamer has addressed reports that Glanville kissed Manzo on more than one occasion without her consent during a party while cast and crew were on location in Marrakech.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
14-Year-Old Bullied New Jersey Girl TAKES OWN LIFE One Day After Video Of Her Being Savagely Beaten Is Posted Online
A 14-year-old New Jersey girl took her own life one day after a video of her being bullied and beaten was posted online, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adriana Kuch, 14, was attending Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey when she was targeted and beaten unconscious by a group of students on February 1.One day later a video of the incident was posted online and then, on February 3, Adriana was found dead in her bedroom by her parents.According to a 20-second clip of the February 1 incident, several Central Regional High School students are seen attacking Adriana, hitting the...
Chilling unanswered questions in Tyler Doyle disappearance as search for missing hunter, 22, enters its third week
AS the search for the 22-year-old duck hunter enters its third week, a number of unanswered questions surrounding his disappearance remain. Tyler Doyle was last seen on a boat hunting for ducks in the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach when he reportedly fell overboard on January 26. The heartbreaking...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Chas left devastated as she blames herself for Paddy's disappearance
This story contains topics including suicidal thoughts. Emmerdale spoilers follow. In tonight’s (February 10) heartbreaking new episode of Emmerdale, a devastated Chas blamed herself for Paddy’s disappearance. Paddy has been having a rough time on the soap as he struggled with loneliness after his marriage to Chas broke...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley discusses the importance of Paddy's devastating story
Emmerdale spoilers ahead. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has addressed the upcoming issue-based storyline for Dominic Brunt's emotionally crushed Paddy Kirk. It was confirmed this week that Paddy will contemplate suicide in future scenes, following his wife Chas Dingle's affair with the late Al Chapman and the depression which resulted from that.
digitalspy.com
Fast X trailer reveals surprise Fast Five connection – but who was Reyes, again?
Over its nine movies to date (excluding spin-off Hobbs & Shaw), the Fast & Furious series has been building an interconnected universe that can sometimes rival the MCU. Characters have returned from the dead (hi, Han!), long-lost relatives have been discovered (hi, Jakob!) and former villains have come back to haunt Dom and his familia (hi, Cipher!), so it's no surprise that Fast X continues this tradition of retcons.
digitalspy.com
You season 4's attempts to redeem Joe Goldberg just don't work
You season 4 spoilers follow – but only mild ones for part 1 (and you can read all about what to expect in part 2 here). We have a complicated relationship with Joe Goldberg and his serial-killer cap. Whether Netflix's hit show is a love or hate watch for...
digitalspy.com
Brookside repeats break record for STV Player after huge demand
Classic Liverpool-set soap Brookside has broken records on STV Player, reaching over 1 million streams since its launch. At the start of this year STV confirmed it would be rerunning the show, with the first episodes dropping on February 1. The decision has proven to be a popular one, with more than 130,000 users having watched at least one complete episode.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick reunites with co-stars while on maternity leave
Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has shared a set of lovely photos with her co-stars while she takes maternity leave. The Vanessa Woodfield actress welcomed her second baby, a girl named Betty, with wife Kate Brooks in November, and has been taking time away from the soap. Over the last week...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's April Windsor fears for Marlon in Paddy disappearance story
The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide. Emmerdale spoilers follow. April Windsor will fear for Marlon in Emmerdale after Paddy's disappearance. Paddy made an unexpected exit from the village this week as a part of a mental health storyline that will see him contemplate suicide in upcoming weeks.
digitalspy.com
Love Island 2023 reveals double dumping results
Tonight’s (February 10) episode of Love Island ended with quite a bang as not one but two Islanders were kicked out of the villa in an epic double dumping. Towards the end of the episode, the Islanders received a text to gather around the firepit as the couple with the least amount of votes from the public would get dumped from the villa immediately.
digitalspy.com
Loki's Wunmi Mosaku opens up about the difference filming season 2
Loki actress Wunmi Mosaku found shooting season 2 way more nerve-wracking than first time round. Returning as the TVA's Hunter B-15 alongside Tom Hiddleston's titular trickster and Owen Wilson's agent Mobius M. Mobius, she exclusively caught up with Digital Spy while promoting her new movie Alice, Darling. Naturally, we brought...
Comments / 0