The MetroLux 14 Theaters at the Promenade Shops at Centerra is now the home of the only IMAX theater in the Fort Collins area. A new screen, comes with a new name. Tickets are now on sale to go see a movie on the excellent 70-foot screen. Will you rush to see one on opening weekend, or wait for a movie you really want to see?

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO