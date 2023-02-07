Read full article on original website
No. 21 K-State Set for Spring Opener at Hal Williams Collegiate
MANHATTAN, Kan. - After a historic fall season, the 21st-ranked Kansas State men's golf team returns to action and will start its spring campaign at the Hal Williams Collegiate, held Monday and Tuesday at the par-71, 7,168-yard Magnolia Grove Golf Club in Mobile, Alabama. "We are excited to get back...
12/11 K-State Rally Falls Short at Texas Tech, 71-63
LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 12/11 Kansas State had numerous chances to take the lead in the final minutes but could not quite make the right play at the right time in dropping a 71-63 decision at Texas Tech on Saturday night before a crowd of 12,973 at United Supermarkets Arena.
Splechter Breaks K-State Men’s Indoor Mile Record in Tyson Invitational
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Junior Hadley Splechter's school-record performance in the men's indoor mile highlighted day two for the Kansas State men's and women's track and field teams on Saturday (Feb. 11) at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track in Fayetteville, Ark. Splechter finished in second place...
K-State Drops Tough Match to Tulsa, 4-3
MANHATTAN, Kan.- The K-State women's tennis team fought hard before falling 4-3 to Tulsa on Saturday (Feb. 11) at the Case Tennis Center in Tulsa, Okla. Tulsa (6-3) won the doubles point giving them the early advantage over K-State (1-6), while both teams split the six singles matches. Junior Manami...
