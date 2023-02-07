ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WATCH: Wisconsin football releases an amazing hype video

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuTvM_0kfppF7f00

Wisconsin is in a new era. The move to hire Luke Fickell as the next head coach in November changed the course in every way.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin football’s Twitter account released a new hype video for a new era.

Throughout his time at Cincinnati, Fickell went 57-18 while leading the Bearcats to the first and only Group of Five College Football Playoff appearance.

Fickell and the Badger staff have remade the roster through the transfer portal and outstanding recruiting efforts. Led by a new and improved quarterback room, the Badgers are loaded for 2023.

The new era is here and you don’t wanna miss it:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy