Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Severe Weather Possible Early Thursday
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight to 3:00 Thursday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 25 MPH, with gusts up to 45 MPH are possible. The NWS warns of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs falling, and possibly some power outages....
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray woman arrested following search of her home
A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
Marshall County Daily
Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Monday. following the execution of two different search warrants pursuant to. illegal drug investigations in Paducah and McCracken, KY. On 02/06/2023 Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. conducted an investigation into Cameron McElmurry trafficking. counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. Detectives...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking arrest for Wingo woman
A Monday traffic stop on Ridgeway Street in Mayfield resulted in a meth trafficking arrest. A Graves County Sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle because of traffic violations. A purse was located in the vehicle, and allegedly it contained 22 grams of methamphetamine, a smoking pipe, scales, baggies, and cash. According to the report, 29-year-old Stephanie Wray of Wingo admitted the items were hers.
Marshall County Daily
Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station
On 1-29-2023 Deputies were dispatched to a local fuel station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This call resulted in a drug investigation that vehicle operator was found to be in possession of. As a result of the investigation...
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge
A Mayfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday on a weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the ATF and the Graves County Sheriff's Office, announced that 29-year-old Jed Wilson was sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The case...
Comments / 0