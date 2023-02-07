OAKLAND, Calif. — Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara today announced The Pill Club Holdings, Inc. (dba The Pill Club), formerly known as Hey Favor, Inc., paid $3.2 million after a California Department of Insurance investigation alleged it violated the California Insurance Frauds Prevention Act by submitting false claims to insurance companies for reimbursement for telehealth visits and prescribing and dispensing FC2 female condoms that were not medically necessary.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO