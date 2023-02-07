Read full article on original website
Related
avdailynews.com
$825 Million to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process
SACRAMENTO – To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
avdailynews.com
The Pill Club pays $3.2 million over alleged fraudulent claims practices
OAKLAND, Calif. — Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara today announced The Pill Club Holdings, Inc. (dba The Pill Club), formerly known as Hey Favor, Inc., paid $3.2 million after a California Department of Insurance investigation alleged it violated the California Insurance Frauds Prevention Act by submitting false claims to insurance companies for reimbursement for telehealth visits and prescribing and dispensing FC2 female condoms that were not medically necessary.
Comments / 0