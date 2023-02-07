LOS ANGELES – What was once a role focused on getting students out the classroom and into careers, schoolcounselors are now responsible for so muchmore. They must focus on the mental health, behavioral health, emotional wellbeing and psychosocial development of the studentsthey serve. High-profile headlines of massshootings, unjustified brutality, fentanyloverdoses and hate speech on social media can trigger emotions of past traumas for young people and create a school environment of acting out, withdrawal and falling behind on academics. So how can school counselors help mitigate the mental health crisis occurring among our nation’s children?

