Newer COVID-19 Strain XBB.1.5 Emerges as Dominant in LA County
Los Angeles County, CA. A newer COVID-19 Omicron strain, XBB.1.5, has emerged as dominant in Los Angeles County, according to the most recent analysis of local COVID samples from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). XBB.1.5 accounts for 32.8% of sequenced COVID-19 specimens in Los Angeles County for the week ending Jan. 21, outcompeting BQ.1.1, the previously dominant strain.
Woman Charged With Rendering Fraudulent Immigration Services In LA County
Los Angeles, CA.- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that a 56-year-old woman has been charged with scamming more than a dozen immigrants by pretending to be a consultant -- and at times -- an attorney. “We have seen time and time again predatory practices against...
Barger Launches Re-Election Bid for L.A County Fifth District Supervisor Seat.
Los Angeles County,Ca.-Today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the launch of her re-election campaign for Fifth District Supervisor – a top local government leadership position she has held since her initial election in 2016. She was re-elected for a second term in an outright victory in the March 2020 primary.
Missing Teen From Lancaster.
Lancaster, CA.-LASD is asking for the Public’s Help Locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores #Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores. She is a 13-year-old female Hispanic, who was last seen on February 9, 2023 at 8:15 a. m., on the 3700 block of East Avenue I, in the city of Lancaster.
America Needs School Counselors Now More Than Ever
LOS ANGELES – What was once a role focused on getting students out the classroom and into careers, schoolcounselors are now responsible for so muchmore. They must focus on the mental health, behavioral health, emotional wellbeing and psychosocial development of the studentsthey serve. High-profile headlines of massshootings, unjustified brutality, fentanyloverdoses and hate speech on social media can trigger emotions of past traumas for young people and create a school environment of acting out, withdrawal and falling behind on academics. So how can school counselors help mitigate the mental health crisis occurring among our nation’s children?
The Music Center and City of Palmdale Present Second Mosaic Performances
PALMDALE – The Music Center and The City of Palmdale invite you to a night of free family-centered entertainment Saturday, March 11, from 6 – 8:30 pm, at Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East. Sean Hill, spoken word artist, author, and actor, will again host and perform at...
