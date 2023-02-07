ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
avdailynews.com

Newer COVID-19 Strain XBB.1.5 Emerges as Dominant in LA County

Los Angeles County, CA. A newer COVID-19 Omicron strain, XBB.1.5, has emerged as dominant in Los Angeles County, according to the most recent analysis of local COVID samples from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health). XBB.1.5 accounts for 32.8% of sequenced COVID-19 specimens in Los Angeles County for the week ending Jan. 21, outcompeting BQ.1.1, the previously dominant strain.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

Missing Teen From Lancaster.

Lancaster, CA.-LASD is asking for the Public’s Help Locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores #Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Vanessa Flores. She is a 13-year-old female Hispanic, who was last seen on February 9, 2023 at 8:15 a. m., on the 3700 block of East Avenue I, in the city of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
avdailynews.com

America Needs School Counselors Now More Than Ever

LOS ANGELES – What was once a role focused on getting students out the classroom and into careers, schoolcounselors are now responsible for so muchmore. They must focus on the mental health, behavioral health, emotional wellbeing and psychosocial development of the studentsthey serve. High-profile headlines of massshootings, unjustified brutality, fentanyloverdoses and hate speech on social media can trigger emotions of past traumas for young people and create a school environment of acting out, withdrawal and falling behind on academics. So how can school counselors help mitigate the mental health crisis occurring among our nation’s children?
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy