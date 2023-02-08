ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Auto industry risks missing climate goal by 75% -industry-backed study

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xruES_0kfpm2z400
  • Companies

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The automotive industry is likely to miss climate goals by 75%, according to a study backed by electric vehicle makers Polestar and Rivian (RIVN.O) that was released on Wednesday.

The study, the Pathway report, said the industry would dramatically overshoot the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's target to try to limit the average global temperature increase to 1.5 Celsius by 2050 if automakers did not take action.

"Electrification alone is not the solution – even if every car sold in the world tomorrow would be electric, we're still on track to overshoot," Polestar and Rivian said, adding that they had invited the world's leading car makers to a roundtable and briefing discussion.

The report suggests three "levers" to have a chance at achieving the target by 2050: including a firm end date for selling fossil-fuel cars and investing more in manufacturing capabilities of electric cars; creating more green charging options by investing in renewable energy supplies to global grids; and focusing on more sustainable supply chains.

Climate goals have been at the forefront of carmakers' priority for the past decade as customers become increasingly sustainability-conscious, with the recent energy crisis and war in Ukraine underscoring the importance of accelerating the green shift.

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars (VOLCARb.ST) is among those that have pledged ambitious goals, promising that by 2030 it will sell only electric cars. It also plans on reducing emissions across its entire value chain, aiming to become a climate-neutral company by 2040. Other carmakers have similar goals.

Despite the will of auto makers to make the shift, geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions have continued to make life difficult for the industry, with higher costs, component shortages and supply chain issues continuing.

Rivian is one of the companies that has struggled with production ramp-up for its vehicles, and has been squeezed further as EV giant Tesla (TSLA.O) cut its prices. In early February, Rivian said it would lay off 6% of its workforce in an effort to cut cost.

Auto suppliers are also struggling with coping with the additional costs for making their components sustainable in order to meet carmakers' sustainability goals.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Augusta Free Press

Since when is the transition to electric vehicles an environmental justice issue?

Dear EarthTalk: Since when is the transition to electric vehicles an “environmental justice” issue?. The poorest members of our society are likely to benefit the least from a widespread transition to electric vehicles (EVs) for a few reasons. For starters, those with the least income are unlikely to be able to afford to purchase a new car, let alone a Tesla. As such, gas guzzling, internal combustion cars and trucks will likely persist well into the future—even if they are not the majority of vehicles on the road any longer—and their drivers will be paying a lot more for fuel (gas) than their EV-driving lane mates.
torquenews.com

GM Makes Huge Investment to Guarantee up to One Million Batteries for EVs Like 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

GM is investing in a Nevada mine to produce lithium. The automaker says it could provide enough lithium to make batteries for one million vehicles every year. GM and a company called Lithium Americas are investing in a lithium mine located in Nevada. The Thacker Pass mine is supposedly the largest known source of lithium in the United States and the third largest known site in the world. GM will invest $650 million and in return get exclusive access to the mine’s first phase of production. The lithium will be used in GM’s Ultium batteries which will power vehicles like the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Industrial Distribution

Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant

A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Robb Report

EV Maker Rivian Is Developing an Electric Bike

The electric-vehicle company Rivian currently only makes three different cars. But the marque is already getting ready to expand into other forms of transport. A Rivian electric bike is currently under development, Bloomberg has reported. It’s unclear whether that means a battery-powered motorcycle or bicycle, but the company does have patents for ebike components and designs. The move was disclosed last week at a company-wide meeting, sources told Bloomberg. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said that a small group of engineers was working on the ebike. In October, he had explained that one of the marque’s long-term goals was moving into the micro-mobility...
electrek.co

A Danish wind turbine giant just discovered how to recycle all blades

Wind turbine maker Vestas today announced that it’s figured out how to recycle all wind turbine blades – even ones already sitting in landfills. The Danish company says it has discovered a solution that “renders epoxy-based turbine blades as circular, without the need for changing the design or composition of blade material.”
motor1.com

Citroen CEO says an ideal post-SUV world should have smaller, lighter cars

After telling Auto Express the proliferation of electric vehicles will gradually put an end to conventionally shaped SUVs, Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée spoke with Autocar about what might happen in the "post-SUV world." He thinks automakers will have no other way but to design cars with lower rooflines and slippery bodies to improve efficiency. Ideally, shaving off weight would also help extract more range from EVs, but that's easier said than done.
CBS News

Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan

Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
NEVADA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

691K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy