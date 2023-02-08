ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Fairfield man charged with animal cruelty for 2nd time since October, accused of torturing cat

A Fairfield man has been charged with animal cruelty again amid a continuing investigation.

Fairfield police say Raymond Neuberger was arrested Monday for abusing and torturing a cat, a different one from his previous arrest based on information received by police.

Neuberger was charged with cruelty to animals and was released from custody after posting $10,000 bond.

Neuberger was initially arrested in October for animal cruelty. He was previously arrested in 2018 on allegations he abused his fiancé's two dogs.

He is due back in court Feb. 28.

