Virgin Atlantic Cargo hires head of distribution
Virgin Atlantic Cargo has appointed Maria Sanchez-Grant as its new head of distribution. Sanchez-Grant has been at Virgin Atlantic Cargo for 15 years and during this time has held numerous sales and revenue roles within Virgin Atlantic Cargo, culminating in taking on the role of senior manager, revenue optimisation in 2019, with responsibility for leading the revenue management and pricing functions of the cargo division.
