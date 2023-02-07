Read full article on original website
Related
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and the good he is doing for the community.
WLWT 5
'He chose happiness': Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief remembered for his work ethic, quick wit
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Hundreds of people gathered Friday to pay their final respects to the city of Fairfield's Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner. Wagner died unexpectedly last week at the age of 53. "A son lost a father, mom lost a son, a family lost their brother, and...
dayton247now.com
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Mt Orab Mom Charged in Death of 11 Week Old Infant
Brown County – A 27-year-old woman was indicted for the 2022 death of her 11-month-old infant. According to the Brown Sheriff’s office on September 24, 2022, at approximately 7:12 AM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 4515 State Route 286, Mount Orab, Ohio advising of an 11 week–old infant that was not breathing. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy where the child was pronounced deceased.
WLWT 5
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Firefighters Fight Field Fire Spreading into Woods
ROSS – Ross county firefighters are being dispatched to a field fire that is out of control burning at least two acres of land so far. According to early reports around 12:45 Ross County firefighters were dispatched to Dunkard Hill road and Charleston Pike for a fire that had spread into the woodline.
WLWT 5
Honoring a hometown hero: Petition started for Cincinnati dancing star to be recognized
CINCINNATI — Throughout the month of February, WLWT is honoring Black History Month by showcasing local figures that are making an impact in the community. On Saturday, WLWT is recognizing a hometown hero who has toured the world and danced with artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Soul Train.
WLWT 5
Clermont County native critically injured, partially paralyzed in California crash
A Williamsburg, Ohio, native, critically injured and partially paralyzed in a crash in California, is hoping to get back home. Dakota Evans, 30, has been in the intensive care unit of a San Bernardino hospital since mid-December. His father, Bobby Evans, says his son has overcome a lot in two...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe VAMC Celebrates SALUTE WEEK to Honor Our Enrolled Veterans
(Chillicothe, OH) — Next week, February 12-18, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, in conjunction with the National Salute to Veteran Patients Program, celebrates “Salute Week” to honor the Veterans currently enrolled at the Chillicothe VA. The purpose of Salute Week is to pay tribute and express appreciation to Veterans, increase community awareness of the role of the VA medical center, and encourage the community to visit hospitalized Veterans and to become more involved as Volunteers.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
dayton.com
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
Trade school for men in recovery set to open in Xenia
The project started in December 2022 after commissioners unanimously approved a $1 million federal grant using ARPA funds.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Forest Fire Reported
Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
Search planned for missing woman whose car was found in Middletown
It has been six weeks since 30-year-old Cierra J. Chapman was last seen when she met her ex-boyfriend on Dec. 27 at an Autumn Woods Drive apartment in Trotwood.
sciotopost.com
Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School
Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Comments / 0