sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Arrested for OVI During US-23 Crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY – A man was arrested last night during a two-two car crash in Pickaway County. Around 7:20 pm emergency services were called to the scene of a two-two vehicle crash on US-23 and Hagerty road. This caused both North and Southbound lanes to be shut down. Some people were detoured down Hagerty road and North Court street. During that detour, a 911 call came in that someone was driving erratically and slowly around the detour of North Court street and up Hagerty road.
Police: Man dead in police shooting at Grove City Home Depot
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot by a Columbus SWAT officer at the Grove City Home Depot Saturday night, according to police. Columbus police said a SWAT officer shot the man while trying to serve a warrant on him at the Home Depot store on the 1600 block of […]
Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
'It’s sad, it’s really sad': Crash victim describes interaction with charged Columbus police detective
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details are emerging in a case involving a 24 year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police who is charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failing to complete investigations involving serious injury crashes. Connie Brant, who worked the past nine years in the Accident Investigation...
sciotopost.com
Wanted Man Indicted for Running from Law Enforcement in Franklin and Hocking County
Hocking County – A man who made himself known to the police has been indicted and has warrants for his arrest in both Franklin and Hocking counties, he has currently been taken into custody in California. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th of...
sciotopost.com
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Confiscate Ghost, Automatic, and Suppressed Weapons in Crackdown
COLUMBUS – CPD Gang Enforcement and the ATF Taskforce did a crackdown recently in Columbus and Columbus area where they found illegal guns and drugs. According to a Columbus Division of the police post eighteen guns were captured, along with ammo and illegal attachments. In the post Columbus reported...
sciotopost.com
Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School
Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase from Drug House
On Saturday, February 11th, the Officer while on patrol, noticed a male leaving a known drug-related residence. Officers knew the male to be Robert Maxell. Mr. Maxwell after returning to the residence several times in an attempt to avoid law enforcement left the residence and began to drive a vehicle.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
NBC4 Columbus
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
athensindependent.com
Woman accused in Artifacts assault pleads not guilty
ATHENS, Ohio — A woman accused of assaulting a demonstrator at a protest in uptown Athens last month has pleaded not guilty in Athens County Municipal Court, although she has acknowledged kicking the demonstrator to law enforcement. Gabriella Wolman, 35, of Athens, faces a first-degree misdemeanor assault charge from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New police reports allege more misconduct by two Adena doctors
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Allegations of misconduct continue to be reported to law enforcement against doctors at Adena Health System. On Wednesday, the Guardian obtained police reports alleging that two doctors stalked and sexually harassed fellow coworkers. The Guardian reported earlier this month on accusations against Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta....
Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury
UPDATE (11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8th): Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood released a statement Wednesday evening saying “Only thing I can say at this time is that I’m innocent of these charges and I’m looking forward to my day in court.” MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart
CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Two Students Arrested After Threats to Logan-Hocking Schools
HOCKING – Two students were arrested after threats were made to the students at the schools. “The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
Man accused of armed robbery at Whitehall Speedway
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
