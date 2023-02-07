Elena Rybakina won't be playing in Doha next week after she made a deep run in Abu Dhabi this week as she needs to play the qualifier to get into Doha. Due to the way entry lists and rankings function, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina would have had to play the qualifiers for Doha next week. She had no issues with that however after advancing to the quarter-finals of Abu Dhabi this week Rybakina pulled out due to conflicting schedules.

1 DAY AGO