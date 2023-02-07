ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

F1 driver contracts: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and more... when do deals end?

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: Although the seven-time world champion's current deal expires at the end of the 2023 campaign, both driver and team have repeatedly expressed a desire to extend it. It is well known Hamilton would like to get that record-breaking eighth world championship and wants to stick around with Mercedes for a few years to come to make sure that dream is realised.
SkySports

Paris Olympics: UK to host 30-nation summit over Russian participation at 2024 Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing dissent over its willingness to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals in Paris next year in defiance of pleas from Ukraine, following Vladimir Putin's invasion. Just three days after being named UK Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer will host the...
SkySports

Pep Guardiola's extraordinary news conference: The full transcript

Pep Guardiola came out in a defiant mood in the wake of Man City being charged by the Premier League. Below is the full transcript from his extraordinary press conference.. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations on Monday and has referred the findings to an independent commission.
SkySports

Premier League closes in on £500m deal with video games maker EA Sports

The Premier League is closing in on a commercial deal with Electronic Arts (EA), the video-games maker, that would be worth close to £500m. Sky News has learnt the 20 Premier League clubs were briefed at a meeting on Friday a new six-year partnership with EA Sports worth about £488m is close to being finalised.
tennisuptodate.com

Rybakina not set for return to action at Qatar Open in Doha: "Schedule-wise it's not easy to travel so much"

Elena Rybakina won't be playing in Doha next week after she made a deep run in Abu Dhabi this week as she needs to play the qualifier to get into Doha. Due to the way entry lists and rankings function, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina would have had to play the qualifiers for Doha next week. She had no issues with that however after advancing to the quarter-finals of Abu Dhabi this week Rybakina pulled out due to conflicting schedules.
Yardbarker

World No. 3 Ons Jabeur to have surgery, skip Dota, Dubai

World No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia announced Wednesday that she has elected to undergo "minor surgery" and has pulled out of upcoming tournaments in both Doha and Dubai. Jabeur, 28, did not divulge any specific details about the upcoming procedure, however. "In order to take care of my health...

