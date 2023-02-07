Read full article on original website
SkySports
Stefano Domenicali criticises Andretti's Formula 1 bid approach
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali criticises Andretti's attempts to get onto the grid. Watch the full interview this Sunday at 7pm on Sky F1.
SkySports
Stefano Domenicali exclusive: Formula 1 boss says Andretti's vocal tactics to join F1 'not smart'
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle, Domenicali also indicates that F1 would not be swayed by team owner Michael Andretti's "shouting" and attempts to "push the system". The full interview will be live on Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube channel on Sunday at 7pm. The...
SkySports
F1 driver contracts: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and more... when do deals end?
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: Although the seven-time world champion's current deal expires at the end of the 2023 campaign, both driver and team have repeatedly expressed a desire to extend it. It is well known Hamilton would like to get that record-breaking eighth world championship and wants to stick around with Mercedes for a few years to come to make sure that dream is realised.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion hopes for Williams F1 'reward' after rookie Indy NXT season in 2023
Three-time W Series champion Chadwick is moving on from the all-female series - which has an uncertain future - for 2023, switching to the IndyCar feeder series where she will compete against male drivers. Chadwick told Sky Sports News she expects "a big challenge" and "a lot of learning in...
SkySports
European Super League: Fresh plans for 80-team competition announced by chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new-look, open European Super League could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, the competition's chief executive has said. The competition would be based on sporting performance only with no permanent members, A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt. Teams would be guaranteed a...
SkySports
Canada women's team to go on strike over pay equity 'outrage' and budget cuts, reveals captain Christine Sinclair
The Canada women's football team will go on strike with immediate effect because of pay equity concerns and budget cuts by the country's soccer association, captain Christine Sinclair has said, less than a week before the SheBelieves Cup. Canada, the reigning Olympic champions, are to face the United States in...
SkySports
European Super League: Premier League clubs dismiss new proposals as 'laughable' and 'all hot air'
Several Premier League clubs have privately distanced themselves from the proposed new version of the European Super League, believing it to be laughable, Sky Sports News can reveal. The announcement by A22 - the company fronting the ESL - on Thursday of a proposed new-look, open competition containing up to...
SkySports
Haas against Andretti joining F1 as Guenther Steiner says 11th team brings 'just risk, no benefit'
Andretti confirmed plans to bring an "all-American team" to F1 after partnering with General Motors and its luxury brand Cadillac in January, with the sport's governing FIA welcoming an entry from 2026. Their arrival, however, also needs approval from F1 themselves as well as the teams. So far, Andretti have...
SkySports
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho and discusses new European Super League proposals
Erik ten Hag has laid down a challenge for teenager Alejandro Garnacho - to score more goals - and believes his on-field emotion is a strength. Manchester United face Leeds for a second time in five days when they meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Paris Olympics: UK to host 30-nation summit over Russian participation at 2024 Games
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is facing dissent over its willingness to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals in Paris next year in defiance of pleas from Ukraine, following Vladimir Putin's invasion. Just three days after being named UK Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer will host the...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager 'fully convinced' club is innocent after being charged by Premier League
Pep Guardiola is "fully convinced" Manchester City are innocent but says they have been "sentenced already" after being charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial rules. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations on Monday and has referred the findings to...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola's extraordinary news conference: The full transcript
Pep Guardiola came out in a defiant mood in the wake of Man City being charged by the Premier League. Below is the full transcript from his extraordinary press conference.. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations on Monday and has referred the findings to an independent commission.
SkySports
Why England can win the T20 World Cup: Form, Bazball, Sophie Ecclestone, the Sciver-Brunts and young stars
The Australia Women's cricket team are like that big boss in a video game. If you defeat them, glory should be yours, but you need to be at your very best to do so. India are the only side to inflict defeat on the Southern...
SkySports
Premier League closes in on £500m deal with video games maker EA Sports
The Premier League is closing in on a commercial deal with Electronic Arts (EA), the video-games maker, that would be worth close to £500m. Sky News has learnt the 20 Premier League clubs were briefed at a meeting on Friday a new six-year partnership with EA Sports worth about £488m is close to being finalised.
tennisuptodate.com
Rybakina not set for return to action at Qatar Open in Doha: "Schedule-wise it's not easy to travel so much"
Elena Rybakina won't be playing in Doha next week after she made a deep run in Abu Dhabi this week as she needs to play the qualifier to get into Doha. Due to the way entry lists and rankings function, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina would have had to play the qualifiers for Doha next week. She had no issues with that however after advancing to the quarter-finals of Abu Dhabi this week Rybakina pulled out due to conflicting schedules.
Yardbarker
World No. 3 Ons Jabeur to have surgery, skip Dota, Dubai
World No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia announced Wednesday that she has elected to undergo "minor surgery" and has pulled out of upcoming tournaments in both Doha and Dubai. Jabeur, 28, did not divulge any specific details about the upcoming procedure, however. "In order to take care of my health...
