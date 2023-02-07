Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO