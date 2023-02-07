ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Hikes On The Florida Panhandle For Every Hiker And Nature Lover

Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 10 Best Pho Restaurants in Florida

These Florida eateries will satisfy you if you're searching for a delicious bowl of pho. All have been highly rated by locals and promise an unforgettable experience. Saigon Noodle & Grill is a longstanding family-run eatery specializing in traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho. In addition to its signature dish, this spot also serves shrimp spring rolls and crispy beef. If you're partial to pho, this spot should not be missed when visiting the Orlando area; its homey vibe and friendly staff make it the ideal destination for solo diners.
tourcounsel.com

Orange Park Mall | Shopping mall in Florida

Orange Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, an unincorporated suburban area just west of Orange Park, Florida, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and AMC Theatres as anchor stores. First opened in 1975, the Orange Park Mall is the largest mall on...
This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about it

If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida

People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
flkeysnews.com

Men-of-war are on South Florida beaches. What you need to know to avoid the sting

Men-of-war are familiar unwanted visitors on shores along Florida beaches in the spring. But recent strong breezes have swept these potentially painful pests our way. Several Florida municipalities have warned of an influx of Portuguese men-of-war on the beaches. Often mistaken for jellyfish because of their jelly-like appearance, the man-of-war...
Marconews.com

Best romantic restaurants in Florida: Here's 10 to try for Valentine's Day

Some enjoy the waterside view, or maybe it's the atmosphere inside the restaurant that makes it so romantic. Whatever the reasons, there's many ways to determine what makes a restaurant romantic. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, we asked our top food reviewers across Florida to share their best romantic restaurants in their part of the state.
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stonecrest, its latest new, single-family home community situated off Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The new homes at Stonecrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Stonecrest is zoned for highly rated St. Johns County schools, and future community amenities will include a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005092/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable St. Johns County. (Photo: Business Wire)
