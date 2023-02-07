Read full article on original website
This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about itEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Softball Preview: Clay High seeks another Final Four appearanceTony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
2023 spring music festivals for every music fan near JacksonvilleDebra FineJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park approves use of golf carts on some city streetsJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the publicJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
These Unexpected Florida Destinations Are the Perfect Wellness Escape in Any Season
Florida's Gulf Coast has plenty to offer travelers looking for a healing escape.
6 Beautiful Hikes On The Florida Panhandle For Every Hiker And Nature Lover
Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.
Top 10 Best Pho Restaurants in Florida
These Florida eateries will satisfy you if you're searching for a delicious bowl of pho. All have been highly rated by locals and promise an unforgettable experience. Saigon Noodle & Grill is a longstanding family-run eatery specializing in traditional Vietnamese dishes like pho. In addition to its signature dish, this spot also serves shrimp spring rolls and crispy beef. If you're partial to pho, this spot should not be missed when visiting the Orlando area; its homey vibe and friendly staff make it the ideal destination for solo diners.
The Best Clear Blue Florida Springs & Where to Find Them (MAPPED)
Clear blue springs in Florida are a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. Florida is home to hundreds of natural springs, many of which are known for their crystal clear blue waters. These springs are the result of groundwater that has filtered up from the Floridan Aquifer, a vast underground reservoir of water that spans much of the state.
Florida witness scared as fast-moving light crosses horizon north to south in seconds
A Florida witness at Oak Hill reported watching a silent, “strobe-like” object fast-moving across the sky at 9 p.m. on March 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Making Memories That Last a Lifetime in St. Augustine: The Perfect Family Vacation Destination for 2023!
Are you ready for an unforgettable family vacation this summer? Look no further because St. Augustine, FL is the place to be! This historic coastal town is full of exciting new experiences, hotels, and dining options for families of all ages to enjoy in 2023. As a mom who loves...
Orange Park Mall | Shopping mall in Florida
Orange Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, an unincorporated suburban area just west of Orange Park, Florida, United States. It features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and AMC Theatres as anchor stores. First opened in 1975, the Orange Park Mall is the largest mall on...
This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about it
If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in Florida
People flock to Florida for its sunny weather, gorgeous beaches, major theme parks, tropical flora and fauna, and rich history and culture. But waterfalls? The Florida terrain is generally quite low and flat. Few people would think of it as a place to see waterfalls. As it turns out, a special geological feature of Florida has helped create a waterfall much taller than you might imagine, which has been preserved in a park with abundant local wildlife.
St. Augustine boaters prepare ahead of weekend storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Dinghys filled the St. Augustine Municipal Marina Saturday night ahead of storms rolling into the area. Boaters have brought their ships in either to the marina or they've dropped anchor in the Matanzas River to wait out this storm. For some boaters, taking this detour...
Men-of-war are on South Florida beaches. What you need to know to avoid the sting
Men-of-war are familiar unwanted visitors on shores along Florida beaches in the spring. But recent strong breezes have swept these potentially painful pests our way. Several Florida municipalities have warned of an influx of Portuguese men-of-war on the beaches. Often mistaken for jellyfish because of their jelly-like appearance, the man-of-war...
Best romantic restaurants in Florida: Here's 10 to try for Valentine's Day
Some enjoy the waterside view, or maybe it's the atmosphere inside the restaurant that makes it so romantic. Whatever the reasons, there's many ways to determine what makes a restaurant romantic. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, we asked our top food reviewers across Florida to share their best romantic restaurants in their part of the state.
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.
This Florida City Made it Onto the Top 15 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Floridians take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Florida that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
Action News Jax Investigates: Are these St. Johns County homes being built in the line of fire?
A new neighborhood that’s not even completed yet is already seeing an exodus of people who no longer want to live there. They say bullet holes in multiple homes and live fire from a nearby gun range are to blame.
Get married on Valentine’s Day, St. Johns County Clerk of Court hosts wedding ceremony
If you want to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day St. Johns County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office is hosting a group wedding ceremony.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Johns County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stonecrest, its latest new, single-family home community situated off Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The new homes at Stonecrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Stonecrest is zoned for highly rated St. Johns County schools, and future community amenities will include a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005092/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable St. Johns County. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jacksonville Humane Society and THE PLAYERS Tee Up for Free Pet Adoption Event this Weekend
The Jacksonville Humane Society are waiving adoption fees for all pets starting Friday, February 10th and throughout this weekend, Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th. The adoption event will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)
A picture book, “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates,” was removed from schools in Jacksonville, FL, because it mentioned that he once faced racism. The entire passage where the heinous mention occurs is here. I highlighted it because it’s easy to miss.
