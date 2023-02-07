ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT OFFICIAL AND LOTS MORE AEW NOTES FROM EL PASO

While it was always official, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW title in a 60 minute Iron Man match is now storyline official for the 2023 Revolution PPV. For those who asked about Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny last night, it appeared they went to the finish early after Bunny hit her head on the apron outside. There was concern backstage she was hurt after the match but we haven't confirmed that to be 100% the case.
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR THIS FRIDAY

FORMER ROH CHAMPION SOON TO BECOME FREE AGENT

Former Ring of Honor Champion and current MLW star Davey Richards, 39, is set to become a free agent this Spring, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Richards signed last year with Major League Wrestling, where he held the National Openweight Championship, but that deal is slated to expire in a few months.
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED

WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
PAUL WIGHT RETURNING TO THE RING

Former WCW and WWF Champion Paul Wight, now with AEW, told Metro in the UK that he expects to return to the ring next month after recovering from knee replacement surgery:. "That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day. It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway. But, we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good."
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

AEW released the following video highlights from last night's Dynamite in El Paso, Texas:. Takeshita Takes AEW World Champion MJF to The Limit | AEW Dynamite, 2/8/23. Did Top Flight & AR Fox Capture the World Trios Title from the Elite? | AEW Dynamite, 2/8/23. The Gunns Steal the AEW...
WWE NEWS AND NOTES

WWE Shop has a new Charlotte Flair 14× World Champion T-shirt and WrestleMania 39 championship side plates. The Great Khali Tries INTERNATIONAL CUISINE | Chakh Le WWE Season 2: WWE Now India. LIL MAJIN vs. Team UpUpDownDown — Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge (modded gameplay)"
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG

MJF (AEW Champion) vs Konosuke Takeshita title eliminator match. Tony lets loose our first swear word of the night. This is also MJF’s first match of the year, which is kind of amazing when you think about how AEW has the top talent work a lot on TV. MJF...
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW

Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action."
UPDATED: THE MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ PREMIERE AUDIENCE IS...

The premiere audience for the debut episode of MLW Underground on REELZ was 106,000 overnight viewers total. The 10 PM Premiere brought in 79,000 with another 27,000 for the 1 AM replay. In the 18-49 demo, they did a 0.03 for the 10 PM hour. We have not heard demos from the other timeslots.
AEW MILWAUKEE & PITTSBURGH RETURN CODES FOR TODAY'S PRE-SALE

AEW has two new Dynamite/Rampage tapings holding online pre-sales today at 10 AM Local time. Wednesday 4/12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the UW-Panther Arena. Tickets will go on sale at this link using pre-sale code CRED89B. We are told this is currently the only planned AEW event in that market for 2023.
CODY RHODES AT STAR TREK: PICARD WORLD PREMIERE

WWE star Cody Rhodes is currently walking the red carpet in Los Angelels for the world premiere of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard for the acclaimed series' third and final season. Rhodes, a huge Star Trek fan, came out at AEW's Al Out 2019 in Trek-inspired ring gear (an AEW action...
NEW WWE ANNOUNCER TO DEBUT TONIGHT, DETAILS BEHIND NEW WWE PERSONA

Blake Chadwick, a regular for a number of Florida-based promotions including Coastal Championship Wrestling, will debut tonight as a member of the WWE NXT Level Up broadcast team under his new on-screen name of Blake Howard:. PWInsider.com is told the Howard surname was chosen in honor of the late Howard...
PAUL HEYMAN THINKS THAT ROMAN REIGNS DESERVES AN EMMY

Paul Heyman did an interview with Variety stating that he wants Roman Reigns to win an Emmy for his work as The Tribal Chief. You can read the piece by clicking here.
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED: COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

It's Wednesday! You know that means AEW Dynamite is Live and on the air. Taz. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us tonight to Championship Fight Night. Code of Honor offered by MJF. He kicks Takeshita in the stomach. Takeshita responds with a flying clothesline. Knee strike by Takeshita. MJF pulls the referee in front of him to block a knee strike. MJF pounds the left arm of Takeshita. Face rake by MJF. Takeshita with elbow strikes but MJF grabs the left arm and hits a hammerlock DDT for 2. Takeshita with an exploder into the corner. Running boots by Takeshita. MJF with a rollup for 2. Takeshita with a big boot to the face. Brainbuster for 2 by Takeshita.
KURT ANGLE TO APPEAR AS JUDGE ON PFL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Olympic gold medalist and former WWE/Impact Wrestling World Champion Kurt Angle will finally be making the transition to MMA, in the former of a celebrity judge. That’s because Angle, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort will be the guest judges for PFL Challenger Series 2023, Week 3.
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
MLW BATTLE RIOT V SET FOR PHILADELPHIA, TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY

Philadelphia to host Battle RIOT V, tickets on sale this Friday at MLW2300.com. 40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone. More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead...
