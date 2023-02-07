Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT OFFICIAL AND LOTS MORE AEW NOTES FROM EL PASO
While it was always official, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW title in a 60 minute Iron Man match is now storyline official for the 2023 Revolution PPV. For those who asked about Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny last night, it appeared they went to the finish early after Bunny hit her head on the apron outside. There was concern backstage she was hurt after the match but we haven't confirmed that to be 100% the case.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR THIS FRIDAY
IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER ROH CHAMPION SOON TO BECOME FREE AGENT
Former Ring of Honor Champion and current MLW star Davey Richards, 39, is set to become a free agent this Spring, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Richards signed last year with Major League Wrestling, where he held the National Openweight Championship, but that deal is slated to expire in a few months.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS TRASHED, BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB IN ACTION, MARK BRISCOE & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite, Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso Texas. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. Kip Sabian, Butcher, and Blade vs The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED
WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
Pro Wrestling Insider
PAUL WIGHT RETURNING TO THE RING
Former WCW and WWF Champion Paul Wight, now with AEW, told Metro in the UK that he expects to return to the ring next month after recovering from knee replacement surgery:. "That knee was bad for 12 years, so it could’ve gone any day. It’s like kind of like that tire on your car that you know you should change but keep driving anyway. But, we’re good now, and hopefully we’ll be back in the ring in March. Everything’s on schedule, so we’re looking good."
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
AEW released the following video highlights from last night's Dynamite in El Paso, Texas:. Takeshita Takes AEW World Champion MJF to The Limit | AEW Dynamite, 2/8/23. Did Top Flight & AR Fox Capture the World Trios Title from the Elite? | AEW Dynamite, 2/8/23. The Gunns Steal the AEW...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has a new Charlotte Flair 14× World Champion T-shirt and WrestleMania 39 championship side plates. The Great Khali Tries INTERNATIONAL CUISINE | Chakh Le WWE Season 2: WWE Now India. LIL MAJIN vs. Team UpUpDownDown — Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge (modded gameplay)" If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
MJF (AEW Champion) vs Konosuke Takeshita title eliminator match. Tony lets loose our first swear word of the night. This is also MJF’s first match of the year, which is kind of amazing when you think about how AEW has the top talent work a lot on TV. MJF...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED: THE MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ PREMIERE AUDIENCE IS...
The premiere audience for the debut episode of MLW Underground on REELZ was 106,000 overnight viewers total. The 10 PM Premiere brought in 79,000 with another 27,000 for the 1 AM replay. In the 18-49 demo, they did a 0.03 for the 10 PM hour. We have not heard demos from the other timeslots.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW MILWAUKEE & PITTSBURGH RETURN CODES FOR TODAY'S PRE-SALE
AEW has two new Dynamite/Rampage tapings holding online pre-sales today at 10 AM Local time. Wednesday 4/12 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the UW-Panther Arena. Tickets will go on sale at this link using pre-sale code CRED89B. We are told this is currently the only planned AEW event in that market for 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES AT STAR TREK: PICARD WORLD PREMIERE
WWE star Cody Rhodes is currently walking the red carpet in Los Angelels for the world premiere of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard for the acclaimed series' third and final season. Rhodes, a huge Star Trek fan, came out at AEW's Al Out 2019 in Trek-inspired ring gear (an AEW action...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE ANNOUNCER TO DEBUT TONIGHT, DETAILS BEHIND NEW WWE PERSONA
Blake Chadwick, a regular for a number of Florida-based promotions including Coastal Championship Wrestling, will debut tonight as a member of the WWE NXT Level Up broadcast team under his new on-screen name of Blake Howard:. PWInsider.com is told the Howard surname was chosen in honor of the late Howard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PAUL HEYMAN THINKS THAT ROMAN REIGNS DESERVES AN EMMY
Paul Heyman did an interview with Variety stating that he wants Roman Reigns to win an Emmy for his work as The Tribal Chief. You can read the piece by clicking here. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED: COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday! You know that means AEW Dynamite is Live and on the air. Taz. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone welcome us tonight to Championship Fight Night. Code of Honor offered by MJF. He kicks Takeshita in the stomach. Takeshita responds with a flying clothesline. Knee strike by Takeshita. MJF pulls the referee in front of him to block a knee strike. MJF pounds the left arm of Takeshita. Face rake by MJF. Takeshita with elbow strikes but MJF grabs the left arm and hits a hammerlock DDT for 2. Takeshita with an exploder into the corner. Running boots by Takeshita. MJF with a rollup for 2. Takeshita with a big boot to the face. Brainbuster for 2 by Takeshita.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KURT ANGLE TO APPEAR AS JUDGE ON PFL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Olympic gold medalist and former WWE/Impact Wrestling World Champion Kurt Angle will finally be making the transition to MMA, in the former of a celebrity judge. That’s because Angle, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort will be the guest judges for PFL Challenger Series 2023, Week 3.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW BATTLE RIOT V SET FOR PHILADELPHIA, TICKETS ON SALE THIS FRIDAY
Philadelphia to host Battle RIOT V, tickets on sale this Friday at MLW2300.com. 40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone. More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead...
