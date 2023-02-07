Read full article on original website
Cedar Key News
CEDAR KEY STORMWATER AND SHORELINE WORKSHOPS
The University oof Florida is partnering with the City of Cedar Key to gather public input on a potential future stormwater and shoreline project in Cedar Key through a series of three Cedar Key Stormwater and Shoreline Workshops. If you have been involved thus far, you know about this project...
TROUBLE IN CEDAR KEY 2023 FEBRUARY
Anne dressed for the weather and went outside. I could hear voices and people hollering as I came out of sleep. Anne came back in. “George is in his tower. It’s the school. The school is on fire.” We live a couple of blocks from the school and by the time I was up and dressed, I could smell the smoke.
