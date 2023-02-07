ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

NBC Connecticut

Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close

Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
therealdeal.com

Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase

Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
talkofthesound.com

As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit By Fleeing Car

2023-02-07@8:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was in the crosswalk at Norman and Fairfield Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. A good samaritan stop and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. EMS loaded the man and his cart full of possessions into the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train In Carle Place

A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Huntington-bound Long Island Railroad train. The incident took place around 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 west of the Carle Place station, said MTA officials. There were delays between Mineola and Hicksville until about 2 a.m., MTA officials...
CARLE PLACE, NY

