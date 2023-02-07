Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Seven Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in CT to Close
Bed Bath & Beyond said it will be closing 150 more stores as the home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The store closure list posted on the company’s website includes three more Connecticut stores, bringing the total to seven that will be closing. The...
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
There’s something about Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
$1.5M Embezzlement Case: Fairfield Woman Who Served As CFO Sentenced
The former chief executive officer for a Fairfield County company will serve the next two years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $1.5 million, federal authorities said. She used the money on vacations, luxury cars, jewelry, and a time-share condominium, the prosecutor said. Caroli…
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
therealdeal.com
Fairfield adds to Long Island portfolio with $60M purchase
Long Island’s largest multifamily landlord continues to grow. Fairfield Properties bought a portfolio of five rental complexes in Suffolk County, paying $59.6 million for the 228-unit portfolio in Bay Shore, the Long Island Business News reported. The seller was the estate of Joan Wimmer, who died a year ago....
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
NECN
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
talkofthesound.com
As Westchester DA Asks Victims of New Rochelle Man to Come Forward, Our Readers Verify Current Photos of Jason Ricketts
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (February 7, 2023) — With the help of Talk of the Sound readers we have verified recent images of Jason Ricketts, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, who was arraigned last Thursday on multiple felony charges: Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child.
Men illegally sold marijuana from van: Naugatuck police
The police department said they started to receive complaints about a van near Walmart on New Haven Road due to its markings and soliciting.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit By Fleeing Car
2023-02-07@8:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was in the crosswalk at Norman and Fairfield Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. A good samaritan stop and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. EMS loaded the man and his cart full of possessions into the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
1 killed after car plunges into Hempstead Bay on Long Island
One person was killed after a car plunged into the water at Hempstead Bay off of North Hempstead Bar Beach in Port Washington on Wednesday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Sudden Death Of Morris County College Student, 21, Prompts Wave Of Community Support
The unexpected death of a Morris County college student has prompted a wave of support throughout the local community. Aniajh Bermudez died at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville on Monday, Jan. 16 aged 21, her obituary says. Born in Paterson, Aniajh lived in Lake Hiawatha her entire life. She graduated...
Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train In Carle Place
A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Huntington-bound Long Island Railroad train. The incident took place around 12:36 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7 west of the Carle Place station, said MTA officials. There were delays between Mineola and Hicksville until about 2 a.m., MTA officials...
Northern Westchester Man Strangles Woman, Violates Restraining Order In Hudson Valley: Police
A man from Northern Westchester faces charges after violating a restraining order against a woman he allegedly strangled in Putnam County, authorities said. Peekskill resident Dany Villa-Carchipulla was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 2 at his residence for the violations, the Putnam County Sh…
