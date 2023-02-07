With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO