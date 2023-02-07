Read full article on original website
Who has the best fried chicken in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fried chicken is an easy finger food to have around at gatherings, and with the Super Bowl coming up, Rockford residents might be wondering what restaurant in town has the tastiest chicken in town. Find a list below of some of the best fried chicken around Rockford, according to Yelp: Believe […]
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
fox32chicago.com
Joliet home and garage damaged in fire
JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling
Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
cwbchicago.com
Woman left Goldendoodle crated outside during Christmas snowstorm, leading to its death, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Far South Side woman is charged with felony animal cruelty for allegedly leaving her Goldendoodle caged in her backyard during a driving snowstorm at Christmas time. The dog, who was under a year old, died. “The court is struck by the depravity in this case,” said...
starvedrock.media
Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb
A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
Rockford man dies after three-car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
tourcounsel.com
Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois
Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
starvedrock.media
Emergency Landing in Dekalb County
A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
WIFR
City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
northernstar.info
Scout and Campbell shine at Big Meet
DeKALB – NIU women’s track and field showcased impressive finishes at the GVSU Big Meet, including fifth-year Kadeja Campbell taking a first place finish in the 400-meter dash. Campbell took home a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.19 seconds. Junior Skylynn Blue...
starvedrock.media
Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet
An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
Rockford man found dead in car after shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
Freeport home damaged in ‘targeted’ shooting Monday night
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue. The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured. Investigators […]
WGNtv.com
Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago
Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
