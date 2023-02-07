ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Who has the best fried chicken in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fried chicken is an easy finger food to have around at gatherings, and with the Super Bowl coming up, Rockford residents might be wondering what restaurant in town has the tastiest chicken in town. Find a list below of some of the best fried chicken around Rockford, according to Yelp: Believe […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Joliet home and garage damaged in fire

JOLIET, Illinois - A home in Joliet suffered "extensive" fire damage on Saturday, but no one was hurt. The Joliet Fire Department said they responded at 2:25 p.m. to 1100 Addleman Street for a house on fire. Smoke and flames were coming out of the garage roof and the side...
JOLIET, IL
Q985

Lucky Illinois Woman Survives Freak Accident while Snowmobiling

Snowmobiling is an exciting winter activity in Illinois but it can be really dangerous too. The Thrill Of Snowmobiling In Illinois During The Winter. One of the great things about living in Illinois is we get to experience all four seasons. I know winter can be grueling at times but there are also so many fun activities to participate in. One of the most popular ones is snowmobiling. There are plenty of killer trails to conquer. It's quite the rush too because there are dangerous elements involved too. I've gone a couple of times and had a blast.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb

A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man dies after three-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
ROCKFORD, IL
tourcounsel.com

Stratford Square Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomingdale, Illinois

Stratford Square Mall is a shopping mall that opened on March 9, 1981, in Bloomingdale, Illinois, a northwestern suburb of Chicago, Illinois, United States. The 1,300,000-square-foot (120,000 m2) The mall has 1 anchor store: Kohl's. There are 6 vacant anchor stores that were last occupied by JCPenney, Carson Pirie Scott, Sears, Round One, Century Theatres, and Burlington.
BLOOMINGDALE, IL
KICK AM 1530

What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Emergency Landing in Dekalb County

A small plane made an emergency landing Saturday in Dekalb county. Just after 2 p.m. a two-seater plane flying from Shelbyville, Tennessee to Waukeska, Wisconsin lost power. The plane's pilot made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Airport Road. Neither person in the plane was hurt.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WIFR

City leaders hopeful as Belvidere Assembly idle date nears

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The day the Belvidere Assembly plant will go dark is less than three weeks away. As more than 1,000 workers get ready for what parent company Stellantis says will be a layoff of at least six months, the future of the nearly 300-acre site is uncertain. But, one Belvidere alderperson says whatever happens after Feb. 28–the day the facility hits indefinite pause–other new businesses are moving in.
BELVIDERE, IL
northernstar.info

Scout and Campbell shine at Big Meet

DeKALB – NIU women’s track and field showcased impressive finishes at the GVSU Big Meet, including fifth-year Kadeja Campbell taking a first place finish in the 400-meter dash. Campbell took home a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.19 seconds. Junior Skylynn Blue...
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire Call Northwest Of Wyanet

An early morning wake up call for some firefighters in Bureau County. A reported structure fire broke out just before 6:30 Saturday morning in the area of 1200 East Street north of Interstate 80 near Wyanet. A mutual aid call was put out for help from Princeton, Manlius, Walnut and Sheffield Fire Departments. In a good sign, that mutual aid call was canceled within about 10 minutes.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Heavy rain, sleet, strong winds: Winter storm to sweep into Chicago

Healthy rains are to reach the Chicago area Wednesday night toward midnight and continue into Thursday. The heaviest will be in the city, based on current modeling, in roughly the 5 a.m. to the 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday time frame. This would coincide with a good part of Thursday’s morning commute period if that thinking verifies.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy