Casselberry, FL

casselberry.org

City Commission Regular Meeting

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. This is a public meeting, and the public is invited to attend. The agenda is subject to change. Please be advised that one (1) or more members of any of the City’s Advisory Boards may be in attendance and may participate in the discussions at the meeting.

