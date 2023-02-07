Read full article on original website
Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
WXII 12
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem's Antwan Hughes Jr. puts Parkland track on the map
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What distinguishes a good athlete from a great one? If Antwan Hughes Jr. is any example, it's confidence. On a sunny day at Parkland High School's track, Hughes Jr.'s spirit and talent shined bright. The Mustangs' junior sprinter explained that track and field runs in his family, and the evidence wasn't too hard to spot. His dad, Antwan Hughes Sr., is the head coach at Parkland.
WXII 12
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
Confrontation involving man, 4 women leads to double shooting in North Carolina, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to face charges after a violent confrontation ended with him and a woman in the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Winston-Salem police. At 5:12 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a double shooting on the 900 block of Bethabara Pointe Circle. At the scene, […]
Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
People living near Urban Loop in Greensboro complain about noise
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been nearly a month since the last section of the Urban Loop opened in Greensboro. Homeowners living in the area are noticing it’s getting louder. Cars speeding through the area and revving their engines are what’s to blame for the noise. These homeowners tell me it happens all hours of the […]
vinepair.com
Truck Crash Spills Jack Daniel’s Bottles Onto North Carolina Highway
Hundreds of Jack Daniel’s bottles spilled onto a North Carolina highway Monday night, following a tractor-trailer that overturned near an exit ramp. The large truck overturned on interstate I-40 near Greensboro, N.C. late on Feb. 6, according to local news network WXII12. A photo, captured by a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic camera overlooking the highway, displayed a massive pile of Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottles and cardboard boxes covering the interstate and nearby grassy area.
rhinotimes.com
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
Greensboro violence interruptor sees a big change when it comes to people pulling triggers
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ingram Bell is a local authority on changing lives for the better. But you could argue before she gets involved, many of these lives couldn’t get much worse. Name a homicide in Greensboro within the last several years, and she can probably tell you something about it. January 1, 2023: Natasha […]
WXII 12
Person barricaded in Greensboro house for 7 hours
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was barricaded in a house in Greensboro for seven hours on Friday. The Greensboro Police Department said Golden Gate Drive was shut down from State Street to Church Street due to the barricade situation. Police arrived Friday around 7 a.m. to shut down Golden...
‘I made history. So can you’: Greensboro firefighter becomes city’s first Black female fire captain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Captain Temeka Brown has just joined a list of firsts in Greensboro’s history. She is the first Black female fire captain in the Greensboro Fire Department. Brown is not new to the firehouse life. She is the daughter of a former Greensboro battalion fire chief. “Holidays, birthdays, every Sunday if he […]
$10 'Eye Lift': Check out the before and after
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to fit into your clothes better, you can watch what you eat and exercise. But for your droopy eyelids, there's no exercise or eating right that will lift those lids. So what if you could change them, lift them, with one single eye-drop? It’s called Upneeq. It’s FDA-approved to temporarily lift your lid.
Car slammed into utility pole from crash, left many injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were injured after the driver of the car ran a stop sign and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer on an I-40 off-ramp at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Kaleigh Robbins, 25, was driving a Honda Accord with Tatyana Caddell, 27, Zachary...
Student trespasses and brings gun to Grimsley High in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A student from another school was found trespassing on Grimsley High School property and was found in possession of a gun on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The principal of the school, Gerald "Ged" O'Donnell, detailed the incident in a voice message. The student was found trespassing during...
wfmynews2.com
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
How Bobby Kimbrough became Forsyth County’s first Black sheriff
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As a young boy, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough became infatuated with the television show “The Wild, Wild West.” Its characters and their journeys compelled him to become a special agent, which he went on to do in his adulthood. This is the story of how Kimbrough evolved from the boy known […]
WXII 12
German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
