Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
NATHAN FLETCHER TO RUN FOR STATE SENATE
February 12, 2023 (San Diego) – Former Chair of the San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher, whose 4th district includes portions of East County, has announced plans to run for the 39th State Senate district seat. If successful, he would fill the legislative seat being vacated by political powerhouse Toni Atkins due to term limits.
eastcountymagazine.org
TEEN ECO AMBASSADORS NEEDED AT MISSION TRAILS REGIONAL PARK
February 12, 2023 (San Diego) -- Know a teen who loves science, learning new skills, and exploring the outdoors? You can invite them to participate in the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation's Eco Ambassadors program. The application deadline is February 28. Students will learn from the Foundation’s education team and...
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE ADOPTS RESOLUTION DENOUNCING RACISM, CONSIDERS INCLUSIONARY HOUSING LAW
June 25, 2020 (Santee) -- Santee’s leaders decided they needed to make a public denunciation of racism, hate speech, and intolerance in response to a flurry of recent ugly incidents in their predominantly white city. At the June 24 City Council meeting, Mayor John Minto said the unanimously passed...
eastcountymagazine.org
ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: SANTEE ADDRESSES ITS PAST, LOOKS TO THE FUTURE FOR DIVERSITY, EQUITY, INCLUSION AND AUTHENTICITY
February 10, 2023 (San Diego) -- When President Ronald Reagan said “There are no constraints on the human mind, no walls around the human spirit, no barriers to our progress except those we ourselves erect,” he was speaking to a joint session of Congress in a February, 1985 State of the Union Address. He could have been addressing the citizens and city leaders of Santee in 2020. That’s when the City Council passed a resolution recognizing that as a community, they had to actively work to be anti-racist. That included continuing to learn about, reflect on and incorporate anti-racist policies into City government and strengthen a future incompatible with hatred or racism in the Santee community and nation.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU MEN'S TENNIS FALLS TO SANTA CLARA 4-1
Johannes Seeman shines as San Diego State comes up short against the Broncos. The Scarlet and Black fall to 1-2 this season, while Santa Clara improves to 4-2 with the victory. Overall, the Aztecs lead the all-time series 6-4. “We’ll set our sights on continuing to improve as we focus...
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU TRACK & FIELD FINISHES COMPETITION AT UNM DON KIRBY INVITATIONAL
The day was highlighted by distance runner Jessica Kain who finished second in the mile run with a time of 4:57.01, the third fastest time in SDSU’s indoor history. Vanessa Cabello and Alex Lomeli joined Kain in the mile, placing eighth and 15th respectively. Vanessa Cabello set a new PR after finishing with a time of 5:08.17, the seventh best time in SDSU indoor history, while Alex Lomeli finished with a time of 5:14.15.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO STATE SOFTBALL POWERS PAST NORTHERN ILLINOIS 11-1 IN SIX INNINGS
Aztecs homer three times to improve to 4-1 on the season. San Diego State homered three times, including a grand slam by All-American Mac Barbara, in an 11-1 victory over Northern Illinois in six innings Sunday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (4-1), who are receiving votes in both national polls, finished in a three-way tie for first place in the six-team SDSU Season Kickoff with No. 22/rv Arizona State and rv/rv Notre Dame, all at 4-1.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU SOFTBALL SHUTS OUT NOTRE DAME 3-0
Dani Martinez, Dee Dee Hernandez and Allie Light combined on the shutout for the Aztecs (2-1), stranding 10 Fighting Irish (1-1) baserunners. Martinez got the start and allowed two hits and two walks over 1 2/3 innings. Hernandez (1-0) picked up the win after giving up five hits and a walk over 3 2/3 innings, while striking out two. Light earned the save, yielding two hits and striking out two in 1 2/3 innings.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMENS TENNIS BEATS RICE 5-2
Aztecs win their third straight match, and second over a ranked opponent. The Aztecs mixed up the lineup in doubles play and it worked to perfection, earning SDSU the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead over the Owls. Saturday morning was just the second time this season the Aztecs have earned the doubles point in four opportunities. All three doubles pairings had not been teammates so far this spring season. On court one Rania Azziz and Alicia Melosch played together, on court two it was Dariya Detkovskaya and Tamara Arnold paired together, and on court three it was Andjela Skrobonja and Andreea Velcea who teamed up.
eastcountymagazine.org
SDSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL EARNS 20TH WIN WITH 80-55 VICTORY AT SAN JOSE STATE
Sophia Ramos had 16 points and 13 assists, the most assists by an Aztec in 10 years. “It’s a fantastic accomplishment,” Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson said after the game. “It’s a testament to the kids and the recruits we’ve been able to bring in. All the transfers we’ve brought in have really raised our level of play. Everyone is sacrificing their individual game for the team goal.”
Comments / 0