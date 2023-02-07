Salem, Ore. – Grant makers offering more than $5 million in funding for FY2024 will participate in the Oregon Cultural Trust’s 2023 “Conversations with Funders” from Feb. 28 through March 16. The seven-stop series of informal information sessions – with one virtual session scheduled for March 1 – will inform grant seekers about funding programs available with the opportunity to discuss their projects and programming.

