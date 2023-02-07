Read full article on original website
theashlandchronicle.com
Leah Feldon New DEQ Director
Environmental Quality Commission selects Leah Feldon as new DEQ director. Statewide, OR– The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission today appointed Leah Feldon as the new director of the Department of Environmental Quality. The commission’s vote was unanimous. The commission’s decision came after a seven-month nationwide search and included extensive input from the public and DEQ staff.
theashlandchronicle.com
Lawmakers plan to provide more resources for Oregon’s beleaguered behavioral health system – Oregon Capital Chronicle
State lawmakers are focused on expanding residential facilities and adopting measures to attract more workers to the field. Oregon’s behavioral health system faces a crushing demand for services, with a logjam at every intersection of the system. Thousands of people need treatment but there are too few facilities, and...
theashlandchronicle.com
Grant Opportunity through the Oregon Cultural Trust
Salem, Ore. – Grant makers offering more than $5 million in funding for FY2024 will participate in the Oregon Cultural Trust’s 2023 “Conversations with Funders” from Feb. 28 through March 16. The seven-stop series of informal information sessions – with one virtual session scheduled for March 1 – will inform grant seekers about funding programs available with the opportunity to discuss their projects and programming.
theashlandchronicle.com
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
