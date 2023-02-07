Aztecs win their third straight match, and second over a ranked opponent. The Aztecs mixed up the lineup in doubles play and it worked to perfection, earning SDSU the doubles point and an early 1-0 lead over the Owls. Saturday morning was just the second time this season the Aztecs have earned the doubles point in four opportunities. All three doubles pairings had not been teammates so far this spring season. On court one Rania Azziz and Alicia Melosch played together, on court two it was Dariya Detkovskaya and Tamara Arnold paired together, and on court three it was Andjela Skrobonja and Andreea Velcea who teamed up.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO