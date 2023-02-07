ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work

It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
N.J. reports 1,371 COVID cases, 12 deaths

New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 1,371 COVID-19 cases and 12 new confirmed deaths. The number of daily cases continues to drop after last month’s seasonal peak. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,181 — down 11% from a week ago and down 46%...
NJ Spotlight News: February 10, 2023

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Gambling addiction increases in NJ as sports betting and ads soar. Wagers on Super Bowl are expected to reach $16 billion...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits. Gov. Phil Murphy...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores

One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey

This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
Fines for speeding in NJ

Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
Increase in NJ SNAP benefits will cushion loss in federal emergency aid, Murphy says

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says it's part of efforts to end food insecurity in NJ. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Wednesday a measure that will increase the state’s minimum SNAP benefit from $50 to $95 per household. It comes as a temporary increase in federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) benefits that went into effect at the start of the pandemic is set to expire at the end of the month.
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

