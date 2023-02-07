Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting
💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling. 💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance. 🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law. Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Assembly Members Call On Governor Murphy To “Immediately” End All Covid-19 Mandates
New Jersey Assembly members Gerry Scharfenberger and Victoria Flynn (Monmouth-R’s) are calling on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to end any and all existing COVID-19 restrictions immediately. “While it is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has been over for quite some time, a conclusion that even the Federal Government...
New Jersey Takes a Controversial Stand for Affordable Living: Protecting Immigrants' Access to State Benefits
New Jersey Defies Controversial Federal Ruling, Ensures Immigrant Access to State Benefits: A Guide to Understanding the Impact of the Public Charge Final Rule on Access to State and Federal Benefits.
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work
It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
N.J. reports 1,371 COVID cases, 12 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Thursday reported another 1,371 COVID-19 cases and 12 new confirmed deaths. The number of daily cases continues to drop after last month’s seasonal peak. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,181 — down 11% from a week ago and down 46%...
New Jersey Authorities Uncover Over $1.3 Million in Back Wages and Penalties in Construction Site Sweep
Joint Effort by NJ Departments of Labor, Treasury, Banking and Insurance, and Office of the Attorney General Results in Assessment of 20 Contractors for Misclassification and Labor Violations.
Employee personal data exposed in NJ school district cyber breach
BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey public school district's data breach in December exposed personal data of employees — but those affected were not notified until the end of January. The breach occurred in the Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District between Dec. 10 and 12 and exposed the names and...
NJ Spotlight News: February 10, 2023
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Gambling addiction increases in NJ as sports betting and ads soar. Wagers on Super Bowl are expected to reach $16 billion...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Division of Consumer Affairs conducts unannounced inspections of home heating oil delivery trucks
NEW JERSEY – With a recent February chill keeping home heating oil companies busy with deliveries, the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) is making sure consumers are getting every single gallon of heating oil they pay for. Surprise inspections near a...
pix11.com
Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits
Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that nearly doubles the minimum SNAP benefits available to New Jersey residents. The bill will ensure that every SNAP household in New Jersey will receive at least $95 in benefits each month. Murphy signs bill increasing minimum SNAP benefits. Gov. Phil Murphy...
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Why We’re Not Allowed To Pump Our Own Gas In New Jersey
This is a funny and true story. I’m born and raised here in New Jersey but I moved to Florida at one point in my career. Once I bought a car I drove to get it filled up with gas and I waited…and waited and waited until I started honking my horn and cursing how slow the South was. Someone finally tapped on my window and asked if I knew how to pump my own gas and of course, the answer was an emphatic no.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Fines for speeding in NJ
Fines for having a heavy foot on your gas pedal escalate pretty quickly in the Garden State. From any number of lawyer websites, here's how big of a check you'll be writing:. And that's just for starters. Keep in mind that those fines double if you are on a road...
Staving off shutoff: Help for NJ homeowners with delinquent water bills
Utilities are helping hundreds of residents with delinquent water bills to keep their water turned on.
Pairing police with mental health program slashes ‘use of force’
Program that allies police and mental health workers for 911 calls expands. A pilot program that pairs police officers with mental health professionals has resulted in “effectively… no uses of force” with no arrests or injuries so far, according to the attorney general. Now that pilot program...
Increase in NJ SNAP benefits will cushion loss in federal emergency aid, Murphy says
Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says it's part of efforts to end food insecurity in NJ. Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Wednesday a measure that will increase the state’s minimum SNAP benefit from $50 to $95 per household. It comes as a temporary increase in federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) benefits that went into effect at the start of the pandemic is set to expire at the end of the month.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0