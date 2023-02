SCBCA Rankings for Feb. 7

The New Ellenton area will have a ton of Philadelphia Eagle fans this weekend in support of Tarron Jackson, a Silver Bluff High School graduate. Jackson, a defensive end on the Eagles' practice squad, is a former student of Silver Bluff, New Ellenton Middle STEAM Magnet School and Greendale Elementary. To celebrate him heading to the Super Bowl, students and staff members at Silver Bluff and Greendale donned their Eagles gear Friday for Tarron Jackson Day.

NEW ELLENTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO