I started this journey satisfied that Steampipe might assist the fediverse evolve, however unsure precisely how. My first thought was to make use of Steampipe’s API-wrangling superpower to check patterns of communication (and battle) throughout the fediverse. However as one in all many Twitter escapees final November, I quickly realized that the community I used to be becoming a member of mirrored a tradition that had been buzzing alongside properly for six years and didn’t notably need to be the thing of sociological research.

2 DAYS AGO