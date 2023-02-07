Read full article on original website
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Verification, authentication, recognition: Deciphering biometric terms
Biometric expertise can provide customers handy, strong safety. In line with analysis from YouGov, 52% of customers throughout 18 markets use a type of biometric safety on some or all of their units. Venues like stadiums, airports and even U.S. Customs and Border Protection have additionally adopted biometric safety measures.
CrowdStrike exec explains why the cloud is a ‘net-positive’ for cybersecurity
In recent times, cloud computing has confirmed itself as one of many elementary applied sciences empowering trendy enterprises with on-demand connectivity. With out it, the widespread transfer towards hybrid work wouldn’t have been doable in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what about cybersecurity on this new cloud-centric world?
Statement Films Raises Initial USD750K Funding
Statement Films, a Los Angeles, CA-based data-driven leisure startup, raised USD750K in funding. The spherical was led by Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, in addition to enterprise leaders Robyn & Tony Coles and Vicki & John Palmer. Based by author, producer, and political analyst,...
Why threat modeling can reduce your cybersecurity risk
Every new multi-million-dollar breach or devious, sophisticated hack triggers numerous organizations to gravitate towards new cybersecurity instruments they assume are even extra refined. Merely throwing cash on the downside doesn’t deal with the larger concern. How do these hackers preserve successful?. To get on the core of that concern,...
Want to Improve Clinical Care? Embrace Precision Medicine Through Deep Phenotyping
Pure Language Processing, or NLP, is quickly turning into essential functionality for healthcare attributable to a myriad of things, not least of which is the deluge of unstructured EMR knowledge that should quickly be accessible to sufferers per the Cures Act Ultimate Rule. By scanning a variety of well being...
Watch a Badger Technologies robot wander out of a grocery store
Customers at GIANT Meals Shops in Hellertown, Pennsylvania had been in for a shock earlier this week, when Marty, an autonomous cell robotic that works to establish spills or discover empty spots on cabinets, was noticed wandering the shop’s parking zone. Movies of the rogue robotic had been posted on social media earlier than it was ushered inside by workers.
Inside Zoox’s upgraded robotaxi test fleet
Since its founding eight years in the past, Zoox, an organization growing autonomous autos (AVs) and now a subsidiary of Amazon, has been working in the direction of its objective of making a purpose-built autonomous automobile, with no steering wheel. Whereas the corporate isn’t the one AV developer with this...
Nanoflex Robotics Raises Initial $12M in Funding
Nanoflex Robotics, a Zurich, Switzerland-based magnetically managed medical mushy robotics firm, raised preliminary $12M in funding. The spherical was led by Ascend Capital Companions with participation from Kinled Holding Ltd and Mountain Labs AG. Jerry Hong, CEO of Ascend Capital Companions, will be part of the board of administrators. Led...
Cloud security tops 2023 cyber risks, according to UK senior executives
Cloud associated dangers high the listing of cyber safety issues that UK senior executives say can have a major impression on their organisations in 2023, in response to PwC’s annual Digital Belief Insights. The analysis relies on an intensive survey of worldwide and UK enterprise leaders key cyber safety...
Bing is Microsoft’s chance to win the search battle if Bing doesn’t screw it up
Individuals are lastly speaking about Bing, Microsoft’s 14-year-old search engine that just about nobody makes use of however which now has the immense mind energy of ChatGPT behind it. And nonetheless, which may not be sufficient to make it a hit. With lower than 9% of the worldwide search...
Wix site owners can now access Google Search Console from its SEO dashboard
Wix phas launched a brand new dashboard providing in a bid to unify all its website positioning instruments (opens in new tab) for customers all over the world. Obtainable now, the brand new website positioning Dashboard contains instructional supplies, in addition to the incorporation of Google Search Console to the dashboard. Customers may even have entry to a snapshot of their Google Search Console information, and may monitor website impressions and clicks, with the flexibility to check them to earlier intervals.
Mapping the wider fediverse | InfoWorld
I started this journey satisfied that Steampipe might assist the fediverse evolve, however unsure precisely how. My first thought was to make use of Steampipe’s API-wrangling superpower to check patterns of communication (and battle) throughout the fediverse. However as one in all many Twitter escapees final November, I quickly realized that the community I used to be becoming a member of mirrored a tradition that had been buzzing alongside properly for six years and didn’t notably need to be the thing of sociological research.
ChatGPT can achieve passing scores for US medical licensing exam
ChatGPT can rating at or across the roughly 60 p.c passing threshold for the USA Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), with responses that make coherent, inside sense and comprise frequent insights, in accordance with a research revealed February 9, 2023 within the open-access journal PLOS Digital Well being by Tiffany Kung, Victor Tseng, and colleagues at AnsibleHealth.
Latent Technology Raises $2.1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Latent Technology, a London, UK-based supplier of a platform that permits sport builders to construct interactive and immersive worlds, closed a $2.1M pre-seed funding. The spherical was led by Root Ventures and Spark Capital, with participation from gaming fund Bitkraft. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
What is artificial narrow intelligence (ANI)?
Curiosity in synthetic intelligence (AI) has surged with the emergence of such intuitive instruments as ChatGPT. However, ChatGPT and the slew of associated breakthrough tasks that we’ve witnessed in AI nonetheless take the type of what will be known as “slender” intelligence. Hyperbole apart, we’ve got solely...
Zero trust’s creator John Kindervag shares his insights with VentureBeat — Part I
VentureBeat sat down (just about) final week with zero belief creator John Kindervag. Listed below are his insights into how zero belief’s adoption is progressing throughout organizations and governments globally and what he sees as important to its progress. However first, what’s zero belief?. Zero trust safety is...
Enjoy playing Android games on your PC? Windows 11 just gave them a huge performance boost
Home windows 11 has made a great deal of pals because of its potential to run some Android apps (through the Amazon app retailer) straight on the desktop with no fuss, and issues simply obtained significantly better on the cell gaming entrance with an replace to the Home windows Subsystem for Android (WSA).
Anomaly Detection as a Screen for Aleatoric Uncertainty in Deep Learning
One of many points which plague deep studying fashions is the truth that they usually have no idea what they have no idea. That being the case fashions may want an added layer of safety in opposition to knowledge courses which they haven’t been uncovered to throughout coaching. On this article, we are going to have a look at one in every of such strategies intimately.
Monitoring Lake Mead drought using the new Amazon SageMaker geospatial capabilities
Earth’s altering local weather poses an elevated threat of drought because of world warming. Since 1880, the worldwide temperature has elevated 1.01 °C. Since 1993, sea ranges have risen 102.5 millimeters. Since 2002, the land ice sheets in Antarctica have been shedding mass at a fee of 151.0 billion metric tons per yr. In 2022, the Earth’s environment comprises greater than 400 elements per million of carbon dioxide, which is 50% greater than it had in 1750. Whereas these numbers may appear faraway from our each day lives, the Earth has been warming at an unprecedented fee over the previous 10,000 years [1].
