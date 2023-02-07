ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
tapinto.net

Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau

HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
HARRIMAN, NY
tapinto.net

Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital’s $1.8B redesign would be a massive upgrade. But where’s the $ coming from?

The massive overhaul of New Jersey’s sole public hospital could take 10 years and cost $1.8 billion — an expenditure that remains largely unfunded, officials say. A new conceptual plan was unveiled at a recent University Hospital board of directors meeting. Created by the global architecture firm Gensler, the master plan draft envisions a sprawling campus enclosed by modern glass walls and open spaces filled with trees and gardens.
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
tapinto.net

Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul

SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Progress Moves Forward at New Community Center

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Think of it as a kind of audition for North Salem’s new community/senior center. The folks from The Schoolhouse Theater, Westchester’s longest continually operating professional theater group, have been patiently waiting in the wings for their cue to take the stage again at 3 Owen Road in Croton Falls, its former home.
NORTH SALEM, NY
tapinto.net

Newton Area Campus News- February 2023

NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
NEWTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
tapinto.net

Wood-Ridge's Nieves Nominated for Ramapo College Trustee

TRENTON, NJ - Wood-Ridge resident Albert "Albie" Nieves has been nominated to be a member of the Ramapo College of New Jersey Board of Trustees, it was announced in late January. According to the "New Jersey Legislative Digest," Nieves was nominated to replace Gary Montroy. Governor Murphy asked Senator Sarlo...
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
tapinto.net

Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA

The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
FANWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Learn How to Prevent T2 Diabetes

UNION, NJ - The Union Senior Center is hosting sessions to help residents prevent T2 diabetes. There will be 25 sessions in all, from March 20 to July 20, from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center at 652 Rahway Avenue. The sessions, facilitated by Lifestyle Coach Jodi Pelano of the Gateway Family YMCA, will focus on making actionable change, healthy eating, and physical activity.
tapinto.net

Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ

Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
LINDEN, NJ
tapinto.net

Mentoring That Directs City Students to the Right Path

CAMDEN, NJ – When the Camden boy met a student mentor from Rutgers University-Camden years ago, it was the start of a relationship that endured through middle and high school and continues today. Qua'Meer Amin was in the IGNITE after-school program, a collaboration between the city school district and...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy