Effective Monday, Feb. 13, Irving Animal Services will institute new operating hours until further notice at the Irving Animal Care Campus (IACC), 4140 Valley View Lane, due to low staffing levels. Animals in the shelter will still receive care seven days a week, and Animal Services Officers will continue to respond to calls seven days a week 8 a.m. to 5 p. m., as well as after-hours emergencies.

IRVING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO