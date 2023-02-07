Suicidal Woman Fatally Shot by Denton Sheriff Deputies was Same Armed Person Reported Earlier at Arlington Hospital

Beauty, personal care, and other service providers will soon have more options to start their businesses. Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa is opening a new location in the Las Colinas area of Irving, Texas, by acquiring the former Hightower Salons. Local entrepreneurs have made their home in this iconic local brand since 2000. Tragically, the building endured a devastating fire in March 2020 during the Covid closure but was fully remodeled and lovingly restored by the previous owners, the Riley family.

IRVING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO