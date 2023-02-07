A Michigan school system is apologizing for a school lunch that was supposed to honor Black History Month. The idea didn’t go over well with students and parents. According to Woodtv.com, Grand Rapids Christian Schools had a lunch menu posted online for its “Black History Month” lunch, offering fried chicken, collared greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and banana pudding. As Woodtv.com reports, students complained to school administrators and said it was racist, so the school started calling the meal a “Soul Food” lunch.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO