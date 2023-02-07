Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1051thebounce.com
Michigan School Apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ Lunch
A Michigan school system is apologizing for a school lunch that was supposed to honor Black History Month. The idea didn’t go over well with students and parents. According to Woodtv.com, Grand Rapids Christian Schools had a lunch menu posted online for its “Black History Month” lunch, offering fried chicken, collared greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and banana pudding. As Woodtv.com reports, students complained to school administrators and said it was racist, so the school started calling the meal a “Soul Food” lunch.
Read the email exchange about controversial finance director hire at Kalamazoo Public Schools
KALAMAZOO, MI - In November, Rita Raichoudhuri, then superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools, and Patti Sholler-Barber, then president of the Kalamazoo school board, had a contentious email exchange regarding the hiring of a new district finance director. Under state law, Michigan school boards are required to approve administrative hires. But...
New playground now open in Kalamazoo invites children and parents to swing face-to-face
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park has a new playground meant to create an inclusive environment for outdoor fun. The playground also features a unique swing that allows parents and children to swing face-to-face. Work began at the 49-acre park in Kalamazoo’s Milwood neighborhood in mid-September to remove the old playground....
Innocent or inappropriate? Michigan school confiscates student’s pig drawing
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Portage Public Schools unveils new “Strategic Vision”
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage Public Schools has just released their brand new “Strategic Vision” outlining what they want the district to be. The new vision comes complete with a colorful graphic and a video. Portage Superintendent Mark Bielang says the four pillars of this vision...
2 resignations, 1 termination: What we know so far from Kalamazoo Public Schools turmoil
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Questions continue to surface as new information comes out about the resignation of two administrators and termination of another at Kalamazoo Public Schools. To the surprise of many in the district community, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri’s immediate resignation was announced at a Dec. 12 special school board meeting.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75
Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Kalamazoo County fails to take family cabin by eminent domain
A family will get to keep their cottage for a while longer after another attempt by Kalamazoo County to take it was denied.
WWMTCw
Pride Care Ambulance Service still up and running despite shut down rumors
PORTAGE, Mich. — Rumors of an ambulance service shut down has employees jumping ship and people fearful Kalamazoo County will be left with fewer emergency services. A number of people employed at Pride Care Ambulance in Portage started looking for new jobs after Director of Operations Becki Russon decided to take a step back for personal reasons after nearly 40 years, according to Operations Manager Robert Lohrberg.
wgvunews.org
EGLE to help bring 110-unit apartment complex to Grand Rapids
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is working to bring a four-story, 110-unit apartment complex to Grand Rapids. The project is part of EGLE’s brownfield redevelopment initiative, aimed at revamping vacant or abandoned properties to create economic growth. The Lofts on Grove will replace a...
Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
jack1065.com
After attorney fees, Kalamazoo County to receive almost $1.6 million from Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While some counties have already received their money, Kalamazoo County is expected to soon receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation. Meijer is expected to pay the county a total of $2,075,000, but after attorney fees, $1,556, 250...
Special surprise room makeover for patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nonprofit organization Once Upon a Room surprised seven children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with new décor this week. Despite the mask, you can see the joy on Shakelia Del Andino's face as she walks into her five-month-old’s newly decorated room at the hospital.
Scenes from the 2023 Grand Rapids Polar Plunge
The crowds gathered next to the giant red “Plungester,” as anxious participants made their way up the steel stairs to the icy precipice of freezing water, the shallow pool that awaited their charitable plunge. About 300 participants lined up to jump on a sunny Saturday afternoon. “There’s quite...
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
Boil water advisory for street in Kalamazoo Twp.
A water infrastructure repair has prompted a boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township.
Parents want metal detectors at Grand Rapids school where student was found with loaded gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Parents are asking Grand Rapids school leaders to install metal detectors and require clear backpacks at Burton Middle School after a loaded handgun was found in a student’s possession in January. The district held a community public safety meeting on Feb. 2 to discuss...
Timeline: The disappearance of Heather Kelley
Heather Kelley, a mother of eight, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022, and was reported missing the next day, about the same time her car was found on fire and with her blood and hair on the inside.
GR school placed under lockdown due to shots nearby
A Grand Rapids school went into lockdown Tuesday due to a report of shots fired nearby, school officials say.
Comments / 0