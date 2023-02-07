ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

1051thebounce.com

Michigan School Apologizes for ‘Black History Month’ Lunch

A Michigan school system is apologizing for a school lunch that was supposed to honor Black History Month. The idea didn’t go over well with students and parents. According to Woodtv.com, Grand Rapids Christian Schools had a lunch menu posted online for its “Black History Month” lunch, offering fried chicken, collared greens, mac and cheese, cornbread and banana pudding. As Woodtv.com reports, students complained to school administrators and said it was racist, so the school started calling the meal a “Soul Food” lunch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Portage Public Schools unveils new “Strategic Vision”

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage Public Schools has just released their brand new “Strategic Vision” outlining what they want the district to be. The new vision comes complete with a colorful graphic and a video. Portage Superintendent Mark Bielang says the four pillars of this vision...
PORTAGE, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Pride Care Ambulance Service still up and running despite shut down rumors

PORTAGE, Mich. — Rumors of an ambulance service shut down has employees jumping ship and people fearful Kalamazoo County will be left with fewer emergency services. A number of people employed at Pride Care Ambulance in Portage started looking for new jobs after Director of Operations Becki Russon decided to take a step back for personal reasons after nearly 40 years, according to Operations Manager Robert Lohrberg.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

EGLE to help bring 110-unit apartment complex to Grand Rapids

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is working to bring a four-story, 110-unit apartment complex to Grand Rapids. The project is part of EGLE’s brownfield redevelopment initiative, aimed at revamping vacant or abandoned properties to create economic growth. The Lofts on Grove will replace a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids middle schoolers make emergency blankets for the homeless using recycled chip bags

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A middle school art class is working hard to help the Grand Rapids homeless community stay warm and dry this winter, one chip bag at a time. This semester, 29 eighth graders at Grand Rapids Public Museum Middle School are using recycled chip bags to construct emergency blankets for a class art project. The students will be donating the blankets to homeless people in the community to help them stay warm in Michigan’s unpredictable winter weather.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

