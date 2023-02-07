Read full article on original website
Related
6 things you should never store in bathroom cabinets (and where to put them instead)
Ever wondered what you should store under a bathroom sink and what you should not? I asked a professional organizer for her top tips
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
3 things you should declutter right now, according to the experts
If you have excess clutter and don’t know where to begin, these are the 3 things that you need to declutter right now.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
My husband and I slept in separate bedrooms: I got the best sleep of my life after I moved across the hall
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I moved into the apartment my husband and I had leased together on the day we arrived home from our honeymoon. He'd been living there for a month or so, but I didn't want to live together before the wedding.
I’m a sleep expert – my 5 hacks will keep you toasty in bed all night and you won’t have to switch the heating on
WITH winter in full force, the temperatures have plummeted below zero in areas all across the nation. But as Britons are struggling with the rising energy bills, experts have shared their top tips for keeping warm in the bed - and you won't have to switch the heating on either.
SFGate
The Property Brothers Unveil the Coolest Bed We Guarantee You've Never Seen—Take a Look
Property brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott know that guest suites are more valuable than garages—particularly in places like California where cars can park in a driveway without enduring much inclement weather. So it's no surprise, then, that a garage conversion is the next renovation challenge on the latest "Brother vs. Brother."
This Woven Basket Gave Me the Bedroom Storage Space I Desperately Needed, and We Have a Discount Code
It’s elegant, timeless, and holds at least 50 pairs of socks.
motor1.com
Custom camper van hides a huge bathroom behind a faux forest
Out of necessity, most camper van builds look to maximise space and functionality. Often that means making tradeoffs between workspace, storage, as well as kitchen and bathroom area. Usually, the bathroom is marginalised, but not in this build which includes one of the largest spaces we've ever seen. Designed and...
An Expert Explains How Adding A Rug Under Your Dining Room Table Can Make Your Space Look Luxe
Your dining room needs something to make it look less like the family gathering spot and more like a luxurious and relaxing place to enjoy meals with adults.
8 amazing mattress toppers to take your bed from lumpy to lush
Pick up one of these tried, tested, and reviewed mattress toppers and transform your bed in an instant, without having to dip into your savings
tinyhousetalk.com
Sunshine Cottage w/ Stand-Up Loft Bedroom
This cute tiny home, dubbed the “Sunshine Cottage,” acted as a guest house in south Texas for a couple of years but is ready for a new address! Best part? No loft! The gooseneck bedroom has adequate headroom for most people. You walk into the kitchen which has...
intheknow.com
If you don’t have a disco ball in your bedroom, what are you even doing?
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Decorating a bedroom can be the hardest part...
yankodesign.com
Off-roading Highland 60 trailer with queen-size bed, kitchen, and outdoor shower makes you feel at home
What do you want after a long day of exploring the faraway land? After a long breath; it is a tent-topped camping trailer to offer the comforts of home and minimalist storage for your gear. Keeping the prerequisites in mind, a Colorado-based start-up, that set out at making camping trailers...
How Long Should Your Washing Machine Last?
A washing machine is an expensive investment, but it's one that can pay off with saved time and energy. So, how long can you expect yours to last?
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
Comments / 0