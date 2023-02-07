Read full article on original website
Chelsea Handler Goes Off on ‘Miserable’ ‘Moron’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
After welcoming viewers to her first episode as guest host of The Daily Show Monday night, Chelsea Handler said, “This is where I get to spend a week talking shit about all the wackjobs and hot messes out there, but I do it sitting behind a desk because I’m a professional.”Handler, who was not shy about her desire to succeed Trevor Noah as permanent host when she spoke to The Daily Beast last month, opened the show by taking on the Chinese spy balloon, George Santos’ latest lies and—most gleefully—the trials and tribulations of her congressional nemesis, “Capitol-storming Barbie” Marjorie...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Madonna unrecognizable at Grammys: ‘That can’t be her? Can it?’
Madonna appears to be hung up on being unholy. While presenting ahead of Sam Smith’s performance during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Madonna spoke about being “shocking” and had a word for all the “troublemakers” out there. During her speech, the “Like a Virgin” legend announced, “I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know all you troublemakers out there you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed.” She continued, “You are seen, you are heard, and...
Cardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight
Cardi B seemingly reprimanded Quavo and Offset after their reported scuffle at the GRAMMYS. The 30-year-old rapper reportedly jumped into the mix after her husband was barred from joining Quavo on stage for his Takeoff tribute performance. Their alleged disagreement resulted in both men coming to blows, TMZ reports.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Issues Apology To Robert Glasper Amid GRAMMY LossWillie D Slams GRAMMYs For Excluding Geto Boys Group In Hip-Hop 50 TributeOffset Denies Report Of Fighting Quavo Backstage At GRAMMYs “He and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart,” the outlet detailed, asserting “the GRAMMYs had asked Offset...
Seth Meyers Names The 1 Job Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Actually Be Doing
The "Late Night" said it "does not seem like a great idea" that the outlandish Georgia lawmaker is on the Homeland Security Committee.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Cardi B Looks Like Actual Art in an Electric Blue Gown at the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B is making a splash on the 2023 Grammys red carpet. As one of the presenters at tonight's ceremony, the "WAP" rapper showed up in an abstract electric blue gown pulled from Gaurav Gupta's spring/summer 2023 haute couture runway. The jaw-dropping confection included pleated structural details that ebbed and...
Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene Raise Hell Over Sam Smith’s Grammys Performance
The Grammys was its usual lavish spectacle featuring scores of styled-out celebrities on Sunday night. The buttoned-up, right-wing political commentariat was not pleased, particularly about Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” — which featured fire, red lighting, and Smith sporting a pair of horns. “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say,” griped right-wing commentator Liz Wheeler. “Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.” “This…is…evil,” Ted Cruz, a United States senator, responded. “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). “And the Satanic Church now...
J. Prince Calls Offset A “Snake,” Offset And Cardi B Respond
The war of words between J. Prince and Offset continues to heat up, as the rap mogul has issued his latest statement addressing his ongoing beef with the Migos member. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), the 58-year-old lashed out at Offset over comments allegedly made by the “Clout” rapper regarding the Prince family’s rumored connection to the murder of late rap star, Takeoff.More from VIBE.comAnthony Mackie, Chlöe, And Martin Lawrence To Star In Animated Film, 'Sneaks'Are You Ordering Cardi B And Offset's Valentine's Day Meal From McDonald's?J Prince Accuses Quavo's Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff's Murder “This clown Offset suffering...
'American Idol' Season 20 Contestant SUES Production Companies, Claims She Was Set Up For Ridicule & Didn't Get A Dime
A viral contestant from season 20 of American Idol is suing the production companies behind the show and ABC, claiming she was not properly compensated for the work she put in, RadarOnline.com has learned.Normandy Vamos, a gamer from Baltimore, made an impression with her high-pitched speaking voice that contrasted with her deep vocals, as well as her "carrot-shaped purse and sweet disposition" when she auditioned.Judge Katy Perry was taken aback by her soulful performance of Proud Mary. "F--- this job. I'm outta here!" said the Harleys in Hawaii songstress. "I will not be set up."Vamos is pursuing a wage and...
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
‘Today’ Show Posted THAT Infamous Clip Of Katie Couric And Bryant Gumbel Learning What The Internet Is And It’s Still Just As Funny as Ever
Today just reminded us that there was indeed a time before the internet, as bizarre as that may seem. On Thursday, the show’s official Instagram page posted a clip from a 1994 taping in which anchors Katie Couric, Bryant Gumbel, and Elizabeth Vargas discover the World Wide Web. ‘Can...
The Quickest Racist Reveal in ‘Bachelor’ History
I hope you’re sitting down. A Bachelor contestant has been called out for their racist past. In recent seasons it’s become a predictable part of the show’s meta-drama, and this year it happened in record time. Less than 24 hours ago, Greer Blitzer, who won Zach Shallcross’ first impression rose, was posting pictures of rose-frosted confections, seemingly to celebrate the Monday night premiere of Season 27. On Tuesday, before Hulu viewers even had a chance to peep the episode, Blitzer added a Notes app apology to her Instagram story, saying she’d been wrong to defend the use of blackface in...
Elon Musk mocked Sam Smith's much-discussed Grammys performance, tweeting, 'If that's satan, we have nothing to worry about'
Elon Musk described Smith's performance as giving: "End of days vibes." The performance has been widely attacked in conservative circles.
Roseanne Barr says being fired from the 'Roseanne' revival was a 'witch-burning' and a 'message' to 'commit suicide'
Barr was fired from the show in 2018 for writing a tweet that compared Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
Ted Cruz Called Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Grammys Performance “Evil”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras made history at this year’s Grammys, becoming the first out non-binary and trans artists to win the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, respectively, for their chart-topping duet “Unholy.”. But not everyone was thrilled about the duo's wins at music’s biggest night, especially conservative...
People Think Kevin McCarthy Just Had His 'Uncomfortable' Ben Affleck Moment
The Republican House speaker's demeanor during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address went viral on Twitter.
Watch the Squirm-Inducing Queer Horror of
From the mind of out director Carter Smith comes the queer body horror film Swallowed. It's a film that, between the squirm-inducing scenes, is about friendship, love, and romance. The film stars Cooper Koch and Jose Colon as two friends who take on a risky adventures before Koch's character Benjamin...
‘Jesus Revolution’: The True Story Behind the Movement Turned Hollywood Movie
'Jesus Revolution' is based on the true story of a religious movement popular in the '60s and '70s.
