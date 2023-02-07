ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

SBLive's Central Section Top 10 girls rankings: No. 1 Clovis West handles two more ranked opponents

By Paul Meadors
 2 days ago

Clovis West girls continue to be the top dogs in the Central Section and ran their overall record to a sparkling 25-1 after beating No. 5 Central and No. 10 Clovis East handily.

The matchup we’ve all been waiting for is set for this Friday when they play at No. 2 Clovis, the same Cougars who handed the Golden Eagles their first league loss since 2019.

We’ll be there with bells on for that one.

In Clovis West’s win over Clovis East senior Trinity Tolbert scored 18 in the win over Clovis East and junior guard Athena Tomlinson eclipsed the 1,000 point plateau last week.

Clovis defeated No. 6 Buchanan and No. 10 Clovis East to hold strong at No. 2 and St. Joseph, who has a win over No. 2 Clovis, dominated in their three league wins.

Fast rising San Joaquin Memorial cruised in two league wins and stays at No. 4. In a battle of top ten teams, No. 5 Central beat Buchanan before holding their own in losses to state-ranked Clovis West and Oakland Tech.

Sure, No. 6 Buchanan lost two games last week but with their overall body of work, we can’t drop them too far. And how about those Caruthers Blue Raiders? Despite dropping a tough Saturday matchup with Esperanza they won their 100th straight league game in beating Fowler 94-20.

Senior Mo Triguero continues to stand out for Caruthers, passing 1,800 points in the Esperanza loss.

Monache, Orcutt Academy and Clovis East round out the section’s Top 10.

1. Clovis West (25-1)

Last week: 1.

Results (2-0): B eat Central 49-33, Clovis East 79-54

Next game: Tuesday vs Buchanan (18-7)

2. Clovis (22-4)

Last week: 2.

Results (2-0): Beat Buchanan 70-64, Clovis North 58-27

Next game: Tuesday vs Clovis East (15-11)

3. St. Joseph (23-3)

Last week: 3.

Results (3-0): Beat Rigetti 71-46, Nipomo 81-37, Mission Prep 74-25

Next game: Tuesday at Arroyo Grande (16-10)

4. San Joaquin Memorial (16-8)

Last week: 4.

Results (3-0): Beat Sanger 80-17, Justin Garza 69-14

Next game: Tuesday vs Madera (13-12)

5. Central (15-11)

Last week: 6.

Results (1-2): Lost to Clovis West 49-32, Oakland Tech 63-52, beat Buchanan 67-56

Next game: Tuesday vs Clovis North (10-15)

6. Buchanan (19-7)

Last week: 5.

Results (0-2): Lost to Clovis 60-54 and Central 67-56

Next game: Tuesday at Clovis West (25-1)

7. Caruthers (21-6)

Last week: 7.

Results (2-1): Beat Fresno Christian 91-8, Fowler 94-20; lost to Esperanza 59-56

Next game: Tuesday at Riverdale (1-18)

8. Monache (24-2)

Last week: 9.

Results (2-0): Beat El Diamante 72-60, Redwood 63-26

Next game: Wednesday vs Mt. Whitney (4-20)

9. Orcutt Academy (20-4)

Last week: 10.

Results (3-0): Beat Morro Bay 52-48, Arroyo Grande 67-30, Righetti 64-61

Next game: Monday vs Morro Bay (11-13)

10. Clovis East (15-11)

Last week: 8.

Results (1-1): Beat Clovis North 63-38; lost to Clovis West 79-54

Next game: Tuesday at Clovis (22-4)

