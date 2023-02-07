Ice-T and Coco Austin’s Sweetest Family Photos With Their Daughter Chanel

Family of 3! Ice-T and Coco Austin have shared many sweet moments with their daughter, Chanel , over the years.

The couple, who wed in 2002 , expanded their family when they welcomed Chanel in 2015. The Law & Order: SVU actor is also the father of two older children from previous relationships. He shares Letesha — who was born in 1976 — with his high school girlfriend Adrienne and Tracy Jr. — who was born in 1991 — with Darlene Ortiz .

Before Ice-T and Austin had their little one, the model faced obstacles while trying to become a mother. In a 2012 episode of the duo’s reality show Ice Loves Coco , the California native learned that she had high blood pressure, which added a risk factor to her attempts to conceive a child. After taking the time to focus on her health, Austin announced that she was expecting .

"I'm just so overjoyed from all the baby wishes that Ice & I have been getting all over the world," the designer tweeted in July 2015. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart and soul."

Four months later, the pair welcomed their baby girl and Ice-T shared the happy news on his podcast, “Ice T: Final Level.”

“We’re just proud parents and [nowadays] you can put it all on the net for everybody to see. We’ve had all this response, as much as there’s haters out there, 99.99 percent are nothing but love,” the rapper said in November 2015.

Since welcoming Chanel, Ice-T and Austin have documented their little one ’s most precious moments on their respective social media pages. In July 2021, one photo of Chanel made headlines due to her uncanny resemblance to her father — and the dancer exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about it.

“It was weird because I post so many pictures and that particular one kind of went viral,” Austin revealed to Us at the time. “That was strange to me. She’s looked like her daddy since day one. [She was] coming out of the womb looking like him. And now [people] are just noticing after five years? Like, that’s so weird to me.”

While Chanel may look like her father, the actress added that her daughter takes after her mom when it comes to her personality.

“She gets on the stage and she rocks on [like Ice-T], but then she, like, has a modeling side too,” she told Us . “She has a lot of personality. She tries to act like me. I don’t allow her to do all the poses though. … We like just the cutesy ones.”

Keep scrolling to see Austin and Ice-T's sweetest moments with their daughter: